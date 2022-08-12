Village green set ablaze as tempertures soar

Gordon Burrell saw the smoke coming from Hempton Green from his home - Credit: Gordon Burrell

A fire has been tackled on a Norfolk green as temperatures soar.

Four appliances from Fakenham, Dereham, King’s Lynn and Reepham attended a fire on Hempton Green, adjacent to the A1065 on the Dereham Road on August 12.

The fire service was called just after 11am to reports of a fire just off a footpath.

The crews used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire - and the stop message was received just after 12pm. Two appliances were still on the scene just after 12.30pm.

Gordon Burrell, who lives in Hempton, near Fakenham - Credit: Gordon Burrell

Gordon Burrell, a Hempton resident, saw the fire.

"It is really frightening to see a fire so close to home," he said.

"Seeing a fire on the open ground so close to where you live, especially after all the recent wildfires which destroyed several properties, we're not used to it.

"I have never witnessed anything like it in our lifetimes. Even the summer of 76' didn't produce what we are witnessing now on an almost daily basis."

The A1065 was reopened at 12.44 pm, but the Hempton Road remained closed.

With another weekend of soaring temperatures expected, fire safety advice has been issued for people in Norfolk to do all they can to avoid wildfires as seen in July after record-breaking temperatures.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire in Hempton, but a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said it can be caused by a number of things in these extreme heats.

“Right now, it is scarily easy to ignite a fire," he said.

Four appliances from Fakenham, Dereham, King’s Lynn and Reepham attended a fire on Hempton Green on August 12. - Credit: Gordon Burrell

“We are advertising not to leave glass bottles on the ground, as the sun’s rays directly through them can ignite a fire.

“Car exhausts can also reach soaring temperatures in these weather, so avoid driving over dry vegetation.

“There is also the importance of not placing disposable BBQs on dry ground, they are a significant fire risk but you also cannot recycle any part of it. Ensure it is fully extinguished and cold before safe disposal.

“Ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished even when smoking outside. Don’t throw them from car windows where they may land on dry ground or grass by the roadside.”

More information and safety advice around wildfires and heatwaves can be found on Norfolk County Council’s website.