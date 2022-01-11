Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Photographer swaps wildlife for stunning Fakenham landscape

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:45 PM January 11, 2022
The stunning photo of the Three Brick Arches in Fakenham, captured by Bryn Ditheridge.

The stunning photo of the Three Brick Arches in Fakenham, captured by Bryn Ditheridge. - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

A wildlife photographer has captured the sight of Fakenham’s hidden gem.

Bryn Ditheridge who runs Bryn Ditheridge Photography captured the stunning sight of the Three Brick Arches in Fakenham on January 3 whilst on a walk by the River Wensum.

The 30-year-old has been taking photos for around six years as a hobby and also a part-time secondary job, mainly taking shots of wildlife photography over the years around Norfolk, primarily focusing on birds of prey and kingfishers.

Bryn Ditheridge from Hempton is switching up his traditional shots of wildlife photography to capturing some landscape. 

Bryn Ditheridge from Hempton is switching up his traditional shots of wildlife photography to capture some landscape. - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

He normally does portrait and pet photography, having only recently decided to try to capture some of Norfolk's landscape.

With this newfound passion, he saw this hidden bridge in Fakenham as the perfect opportunity.

“I have been on many walks in that area over the years so being familiar with the layout, I knew that if I timed it right, and the weather was on my side, that I should be able to get a decent shot of the bridge,” he said.

A kingfisher captured by Hempton photographer, Bryn Ditheridge.

A kingfisher captured by Hempton photographer, Bryn Ditheridge. - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

“This proved to be a challenge in itself, as the majority of the path to it was very flooded from the river. But I managed to get there and had a successful morning of photographing the bridge.”

The Three Brick Arches is where the Great Eastern Railway from Norwich, Wymondham and Dereham crossed the River Wensum on its way to Fakenham East and Wells.

The photographer said he has received a great reaction to the image: “It is certainly a nice feeling to see so many people getting joy from the photo.

Bryn Ditheridge who runs Bryn Ditheridge Photography capturing a photo of Norfolk wildlife. 

Bryn Ditheridge who runs Bryn Ditheridge Photography capturing a photo of Norfolk wildlife. - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

“Many of these people have memories at this place and other people were interested in how to get there to see it for themselves.

"Many people are unaware that it even existed.”

The Hempton resident said there is a big change between capturing faces and animals, to the Norfolk scenery: “Landscape photography is very different to photographing people, animals and birds, but in many ways, the basic knowledge of camera settings and composition applies to all types of photography.”

Bryn Ditheridge has been taking photos for around six years as a hobby and also a part-time secondary job,

Bryn Ditheridge has been taking photos for around six years as a hobby and also a part-time secondary job, mainly taking shots of wildlife photography over the years around Norfolk. - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

Mr Ditheridge said he plans to take more photos of Fakenham, including the town centre and the Wensum hotel, and other towns and landmarks too in the near future.

