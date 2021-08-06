Henry IV pub hopes to whisk punters away with holiday themed party

Published: 1:38 PM August 6, 2021

If you can’t make it to an international beach this year, a Fakenham pub is offering the next best thing, with a holiday themed birthday party.

The Henry IV pub in Fakenham, which reopened earlier this year, is celebrating the 10th birthday of their brand ‘Flaming Grill’ with the event.

They are encouraging people to come along in their best holiday clobber as they hope to whisk you away on a short break on August 6.

Jordan Ward, left and Kevin Black at the Henry IV pub in Fakenham. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

During the day there will be arts and crafts for children of all ages, and from 7pm the entertainment starts with a disco and live DJ.

Jordan Ward, who works at the pub said: “Over the last year not many people have been able to get away and get on their holiday clothes, so we are giving everyone the chance to dig down into the back of the wardrobe and find their best outfit.

“We want to create that feel-good moment as if you've just got off the plane at the airport and can't wait to get into the holiday mood.”