Here to Help: Where to get help in Fakenham during the coronavirus outbreak

People in Fakenham are rallying to provide help to the vulnerable in their communities.

Here are the people and groups that are providing help in the town. We will be adding to this list on a rolling basis:

• Patrick Payne and volunteers from Fakenham have set up a group to help anyone in isolation to get supplies. People can either post directly on the page, private message the notice board, or contact them on 07746178536.

• Charlie Harbour is offering dog walks and vet visits in Fakenham & surrounding areas - she is on 07710532600 (text or call), or on ‘Harbour Hounds Norfolk’ Facebook page or email harbourhoundsnorfolk@gmail.com.

• The Original Factory Shop announced that it will give older customers exclusive access to all its stores from 8.30am-9.30am from Monday to Thursday, until further notice.

• Drifters fish and chip shop said they would increase their delivery staff, and introduce a contactless service. Drivers will now alert their customers when the food is on their doorstep for collection. They are on 01328 863229.

• Papworth’s Butchers have begun a delivery service around the town to support people if they go into isolation. They are on 01328 855039.

• Fakenham Pharmacy is offering an ‘our patients first’ scheme in which customers can get their prescriptions delivered to them. However, both delivery drivers are over 70, so if they are told to isolate then the service could be disrupted. Join the Here to Help Facebook Community here

If you are doing something to help in your community, email aaron.mcmillan@archant.co.uk