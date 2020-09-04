Town’s Argos store is set to finally reopen

A major high street chain is finally reopening in a market town.

Argos at Miller’s Walk in Fakenham has been closed since March following the lockdown and is yet to reopen its doors.

Despite the reopening of many non-essential retailer since June 15 - and rumours on social media - the shop has shown no signs of welcoming shoppers back.

They have now confirmed that Argos will reopen its doors on Wednesday, September 9.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s which owns Argos, said: “As we continue to learn how our customers want to shop with us we are progressing the phased reopening of Argos standalone stores.

“Our Fakenham store will reopen on Wednesday, September 9, while keeping safety our highest priority.

“We will keep our customers and colleagues updated on our plans.”