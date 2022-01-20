Mum planning 60 events in 60 days to celebrate school's anniversary

Lucy Fox, from Binham, is arranging 60 events in 60 days for Hindringham Primary School's 60th anniversary - Credit: IAN BURT

A parent hopes to arrange 60 events in 60 days in recognition of a school's 60th anniversary.

Lucy Fox is planning the extravagant celebration in a bid to give something back to Hindringham Primary School, at which her daughters were pupils.

The 39-year-old, from Binham, has already organised 15 events including a craft fair, quiz night, sponsored 60-mile run and an open garden at Hindringham Hall - but her work is far from over.

“We have been a part of the school since 2007 with my oldest, and this is my youngest daughter's final year,” she said.

“We've been there for so long, and what better way to say goodbye to this brilliant school with something big.”

Mrs Fox, who is chairman of the Friends of Hindringham, is keen to use the anniversary celebration to fund a new minibus for the school.

She is also looking for willing volunteers to help organise the remaining events. To lend a helping hand, contact Mrs Fox by emailing fox.lucy82@gmail.com.