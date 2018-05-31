Athlete raises £5,050 for NHS workers with six-week cycle challenge

Sam Proctor, left, at the cheque presentation with Ben Hunter Watts, managing director at the Victoria Inn. Picture: Sam Proctor Archant

A professional athlete from the Holkham estate completed a six-week cycle challenge and raised £5,050 to thank NHS workers.

Sam Proctor's cycle challenge at the Holkham estate. Picture: Holkham estate Sam Proctor's cycle challenge at the Holkham estate. Picture: Holkham estate

Sam Proctor, 30, raised the money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn Charitable Fund, and the challenge ran for six consecutive Sundays.

In addition, Mr Proctor and the team at Holkham Hall launched a Go Help scheme, providing 5,400 meals to vulnerable members of the community as well as NHS staff at the Lynn hospital during the coronavirus lockdown.

His mammoth efforts also secured an additional 3,600 meals for a further six weeks.

Mr Proctor, who is front of house at the Victoria Inn and lives in Holkham, cycled a minute for every meal delivered to the NHS that week.

Cheque presentation after Sam Proctor completes his cycle challenge. Laura Skaife-Knight on the left (deputy CEO of the hospital) and Lady Leicester, right. Picture: Holkham estate Cheque presentation after Sam Proctor completes his cycle challenge. Laura Skaife-Knight on the left (deputy CEO of the hospital) and Lady Leicester, right. Picture: Holkham estate

Cycling from the Victoria Inn’s Orangery, with inspiring views over the Holkham national nature reserve, he covered a distance of 2145 miles, climbing an elevation of 42,661 metres and burning 73,361 calories as a result.

Supporters were able to join him for live video streaming via Holkham’s and his own social media channels, as well as having the opportunity to cycle with him via Zwift.

He was joined for an online chat by former Arsenal legends David Seaman, Bob Wilson, Alan Smith and Kevin Campbell.

During the chat, Mr Wilson revealed that his 91-year-old mother, who lives in the Hunstanton area, had been treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, before praising the hospital and staff.

Sam Proctor was joined online by Arsenal legends including David Seaman and Bob Wilson. Picture: Holkham estate Sam Proctor was joined online by Arsenal legends including David Seaman and Bob Wilson. Picture: Holkham estate

Mr Proctor was also cheered on by Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson, and Lord Leicester, from the Holkham estate.

Mr Proctor said: “A truly amazing £5,050 was donated during the challenge. Thank you to everyone for their support and donations through this great journey.”

The hospital’s head of staff engagement Amanda Jane Weir said: “The meals being delivered to the hospital have really boosted morale and Sam’s challenge is fantastic.”

Mr Proctor was supported in his challenge by the suppliers who have supported the Helping Hands for Hungry Heroes initiative to create and deliver meals to NHS staff, namely Arthur Howell, Barsby Produce, Fen Farm Dairy, H V Graves (Briston) Limited and Sole Trader.

