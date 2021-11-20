Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Holkham Hall handed vital funding to carry out walled garden repairs

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:18 AM November 20, 2021
Holkham Hall has been granted funding to repair part of its historic walled garden

Holkham Hall has been granted funding to repair part of its historic walled garden - Credit: Holkham Hall/Historic Houses Foundation

An historic stately home has received a welcome cash boost in its bid to carry out essential restoration work. 

Holkham Hall has been handed a slice of funding from the £2.1m Heritage Stimulus Fund, managed by the Historic Houses Foundation on behalf of Historic England. 

Holkham Hall has been granted funding to repair part of its historic walled garden

Holkham Hall has been granted funding to repair part of its historic walled garden - Credit: Holkham Hall/Historic Houses Foundation

The money will go towards crucial repairs of Holkham's six-acre walled garden, specifically its south west sunken pit house.

The pit house is a model of Victorian technology, where Holkham’s gardeners were once able to grow exotic fruits such as pineapples.

Stephen Twyford, buildings manager at Holkham Estate, said: "Grants such as this are imperative to facilitating necessary custodian work on important buildings and structures.

Holkham Hall has been granted funding to repair part of its historic walled garden

Holkham Hall has been granted funding to repair part of its historic walled garden - Credit: Holkham Hall/Historic Houses Foundation

"Our walled garden is loved by thousands of visitors each year, and it is exciting they will be able to watch heritage conservation in action over the coming months."

Work will begin immediately and continue over the winter months ahead of the new tourist season in spring 2022.

