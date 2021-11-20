Holkham Hall handed vital funding to carry out walled garden repairs
- Credit: Holkham Hall/Historic Houses Foundation
An historic stately home has received a welcome cash boost in its bid to carry out essential restoration work.
Holkham Hall has been handed a slice of funding from the £2.1m Heritage Stimulus Fund, managed by the Historic Houses Foundation on behalf of Historic England.
The money will go towards crucial repairs of Holkham's six-acre walled garden, specifically its south west sunken pit house.
The pit house is a model of Victorian technology, where Holkham’s gardeners were once able to grow exotic fruits such as pineapples.
Stephen Twyford, buildings manager at Holkham Estate, said: "Grants such as this are imperative to facilitating necessary custodian work on important buildings and structures.
"Our walled garden is loved by thousands of visitors each year, and it is exciting they will be able to watch heritage conservation in action over the coming months."
Work will begin immediately and continue over the winter months ahead of the new tourist season in spring 2022.
