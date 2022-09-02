Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Claims of raw sewage on north Norfolk beaches dismissed as 'false'

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:40 PM September 2, 2022
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Claims online suggesting there was no swimming allowed at Holkham beach due to raw sewage have been dismissed - Credit: Ian Burt

Claims of sewage being dumped on Wells and Holkham beaches have been dismissed as "false information" by the estate which manages them. 

Social media posts from earlier this week had suggested there was "no swimming" allowed at Holkham due to the apparent presence of raw sewage there. 

Holkham Nature Reserve. Photo: Holkham National Nature Reserve

The beach at the Holkham National Nature Reserve - Credit: Archant

But Holkham Estate has refuted the claims - and been backed up by the Environment Agency and Anglian Water, who both said no sewage was present in the area. 

A spokesman for the estate said: “Visitors need not be alarmed by false information circulating on Twitter regarding raw sewage on the beach at Wells.

“We understand this is currently a concern nationally, however it does not apply to Wells.

“Every day, the Environment Agency carries out seawater sample checks across the country, one site being Wells. Based on these results, together with ten years of data capture, weather forecasts and tide activity, the agency created a pollution risk forecast for each location.

A view across Holkham beach framed by its beautiful cool pine forest

A view across Holkham beach - Credit: Archant

“If the forecast predicts elevated bacterial readings, the RNLI will change the colour of their flag to red and a sign will go up advising visitors against bathing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revamped lookout point set to open on north Norfolk coast
  2. 2 Shop owner vows to continue uniform payment plan
  3. 3 Teachers' roles expanded to improve relationship with community
  1. 4 More human waste left behind by departing travellers
  2. 5 Man armed with crowbar steals cash from north Norfolk post office
  3. 6 Majority of travellers' caravans leave field near sports centre
  4. 7 Community centre's courtyard garden unveiled after redevelopment
  5. 8 Chance to shed the pounds through free weight loss programme
  6. 9 Prepare for Betty: Met Office reveals list of storm names for 2022/23
  7. 10 Michael Portillo spotted cooking at Norfolk restaurant for BBC show

“The bacteria at Wells is natural and related to the salt marshes and ‘wash off’ of bird/animal faeces, and is not sewage as falsely stated.”

Anglian Water also clarified that the beach had no sewage outfalls of any kind, whether network, pumping station or treatment. 

A spokesman for the company added: "There has been lots of phaeocystis (nuisance algal species) foam observed in the Holkham and Wells area recently, which could be what this tweet is referring to.

Wells beach where the man was injured doing headstands.

Wells beach - Credit: RNLI

“This is a naturally occurring form of algae; when it breaks down, it can release a sewage-like odour and may look like sewage.”

At the time of writing, the Surfers Against Sewage website said there were no water-quality alerts in place for Wells.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Environment Agency said there had been no reports of sewage at either Holkham or Wells beaches. 

For information on designated coastal and inland swimming spots, of which there are more than 400 in England, visit the Environment Agency's 'Swimfo' page at environment.data.gov.uk/bwq/profiles.

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

Aldiss Park in Fakenham has been closed due to 'possible contamination' 

Park closed due to 'possible contamination' after travellers depart

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes were left in Cattle Market Street, Fakenham, following the death of Braden-Lee Payne near the junction

Tributes paid at scene of crash which killed Fakenham man

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Fakenham Royal Mail Sorting Office on Holt Road

'We feel insulted and angry' - Royal Mail postie on national strikes

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Springwatch presenter Chris Packham said he hoped other farmers would take rewilding and regenerativ

Chris Packham to give keynote speech at eco-festival

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon