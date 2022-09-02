Claims of raw sewage on north Norfolk beaches dismissed as 'false'

Claims online suggesting there was no swimming allowed at Holkham beach due to raw sewage have been dismissed - Credit: Ian Burt

Claims of sewage being dumped on Wells and Holkham beaches have been dismissed as "false information" by the estate which manages them.

Social media posts from earlier this week had suggested there was "no swimming" allowed at Holkham due to the apparent presence of raw sewage there.

The beach at the Holkham National Nature Reserve - Credit: Archant

But Holkham Estate has refuted the claims - and been backed up by the Environment Agency and Anglian Water, who both said no sewage was present in the area.

A spokesman for the estate said: “Visitors need not be alarmed by false information circulating on Twitter regarding raw sewage on the beach at Wells.

“We understand this is currently a concern nationally, however it does not apply to Wells.

“Every day, the Environment Agency carries out seawater sample checks across the country, one site being Wells. Based on these results, together with ten years of data capture, weather forecasts and tide activity, the agency created a pollution risk forecast for each location.

A view across Holkham beach - Credit: Archant

“If the forecast predicts elevated bacterial readings, the RNLI will change the colour of their flag to red and a sign will go up advising visitors against bathing.

“The bacteria at Wells is natural and related to the salt marshes and ‘wash off’ of bird/animal faeces, and is not sewage as falsely stated.”

Anglian Water also clarified that the beach had no sewage outfalls of any kind, whether network, pumping station or treatment.

A spokesman for the company added: "There has been lots of phaeocystis (nuisance algal species) foam observed in the Holkham and Wells area recently, which could be what this tweet is referring to.

Wells beach - Credit: RNLI

“This is a naturally occurring form of algae; when it breaks down, it can release a sewage-like odour and may look like sewage.”

At the time of writing, the Surfers Against Sewage website said there were no water-quality alerts in place for Wells.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Environment Agency said there had been no reports of sewage at either Holkham or Wells beaches.

For information on designated coastal and inland swimming spots, of which there are more than 400 in England, visit the Environment Agency's 'Swimfo' page at environment.data.gov.uk/bwq/profiles.