Holkham conservationist Jake Fiennes to speak at fundraiser

A conservation expert will share his expansive knowledge of farming and the countryside during a community group's latest fundraiser.

Homes for Wells is set to host 'An Evening with Jake Fiennes', head of conservation at Holkham Estate and the brother of Hollywood actor, Ralph.

The event will take place on Friday, November 12 at Wells Community Hospital, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Homes for Wells works to get local people into houses of their own in one of the most sought-after places in Norfolk.

As house prices soar, the waiting list continues to grow and it is working on acquiring more properties, while refurbishing two flats in Northfield Waye.

Karen Clarke, fundraiser and financial administrator at Homes for Wells, said: "We appreciate each and every donation and look forward to obtaining further homes as soon as we can."

Tickets for the upcoming fundraiser are priced at £22.50, including dinner. To book, email karen.clarke@homesforwells.com.