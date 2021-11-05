Holkham conservationist Jake Fiennes to speak at fundraiser
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A conservation expert will share his expansive knowledge of farming and the countryside during a community group's latest fundraiser.
Homes for Wells is set to host 'An Evening with Jake Fiennes', head of conservation at Holkham Estate and the brother of Hollywood actor, Ralph.
The event will take place on Friday, November 12 at Wells Community Hospital, with doors opening at 6.30pm.
Homes for Wells works to get local people into houses of their own in one of the most sought-after places in Norfolk.
As house prices soar, the waiting list continues to grow and it is working on acquiring more properties, while refurbishing two flats in Northfield Waye.
You may also want to watch:
Karen Clarke, fundraiser and financial administrator at Homes for Wells, said: "We appreciate each and every donation and look forward to obtaining further homes as soon as we can."
Tickets for the upcoming fundraiser are priced at £22.50, including dinner. To book, email karen.clarke@homesforwells.com.
Most Read
- 1 Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans
- 2 Close car parks to help environments like north Norfolk's, Chris Packham says
- 3 Historic medieval church tower rescued following repair scheme
- 4 Two people and a dog rescued amid stormy weather
- 5 'Not a victimless crime' - blue badge misuse across county revealed
- 6 10 of the best pantomimes and shows running in Norfolk this Christmas
- 7 Silver pendant and gold ornament discovered by metal detectorists
- 8 US TV host mocks empty supermarket shelves in Fakenham
- 9 Delays expected in coastal town due to temporary lights
- 10 Flood heroes' George Medals to be reunited at RAF heritage centre