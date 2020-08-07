Too hot for fish and chips! Scorching weather sees tourists swelter on Norfolk coast

Wells-next-to-sea is expected to have thousands travel to the town to enjoy the scorching weather down by the beach. Picture: Pat Foan (c) copyright newzulu.com

The hottest day of the year has seen temperatures soar to the point it was too hot to even tuck into fish and chips - according to one chippy owner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marcus French, owner of French’s Fish Shop in Wells said sweltering punters would hold off on lunch until it cooled, as temperatures reached more than 30C on the North Norfolk coast.

But other shops vowed that ice cream supplies would not run out on the hottest day of the year.

Mr French said that despite weather drawing people to the coast to cool down, it might not be beneficial to business.

“Sometimes it works against you. People go down the beach all day, and they say it’s too hot to eat fish and chips.

Wells quay bathed in afternoon sunshine. Picture: Ian Burt Wells quay bathed in afternoon sunshine. Picture: Ian Burt

“Then, everyone comes in at once, so it is not always our busiest day.”

To combat the heat, the team at French’s will be encouraged to trade places, so no one is stuck over the fryer for too long.

Mr French added that staff will be provided with plenty of drinks and breaks so no one gets too hot.

The Picnic Hut on Staithe Street sells premade picnics, sandwiches, and fresh homemade cakes.

Golden Fleece at Wells-Next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Golden Fleece at Wells-Next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Manager of the hut, Sami Weathers said that she has had a queue outside the shop since 10am.

She said that once this rush is over, the attention will turn to ice creams.

Expecting a lot of sales, she had an order turn up this morning for the farmyard ice cream they sell.

The manager promised that they will not run out of anything today.

Finally, as people come off the beach later this afternoon, they might have a drink before heading home.

Phil Lance, front of house manager at the Golden Fleece said his team are prepping for what he said is just another busy day.

However, he said that despite the restrictions from Covid, the pub would be “slaughtered”, with punters pouring in.

Like Mr French, the weather could work against them, with people wanting to be on the beach rather than in the pub.

However, they are not making any changes for the heat.

He said that they have the “appropriate number of staff in for what will be another busy day.”