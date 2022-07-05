PICTURES: Household Cavalry enjoys annual trip to Holkham beach

Gallery

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at Holkham beach in north Norfolk - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Stunning images have captured the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at Holkham beach during its 'working holiday' in Norfolk.

The regiment's Life Guards visited the north Norfolk coast on Monday (July 4), allowing horses and riders to make the most of Holkham's beautiful open sands.

On what was a beautiful sunny morning, the horses also enjoyed cooling off in the chilly North Sea.

It was not all fun and games, however.

The regiment used its trip to the coast to hone a host of equestrian and military skills, as well as build the bond between horse and rider.

The Household Cavalry has been come to Norfolk for 'summer camp' over a number of years.

While there is work involved, staying in Nelson's County for a month is an opportunity for personnel to recharge their batteries following a busy ceremonial season.

Its annual open day at Bodney Camp, near Watton, was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions, but is due to return on Saturday, July 16.

