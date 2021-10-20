Application for eight new Fakenham homes is scrapped
- Credit: Google Street View
Plans to build eight new homes in Fakenham have been scrapped.
Christopher Yardley has withdrawn his application to develop land at Cherry Corner, off Thorpland Road.
The proposal had received a number of objections, including from councillors, a local business and the town council.
Christopher Cushing, North Norfolk district councillor, said: "It is crucial we generate additional employment in the town.
"I am not convinced that taking away land for a few extra houses makes sense."
Darren Mortimer, NNDC's highways development management officer, added: "I have reservations regarding the use of the narrow access route serving the site, which is unsuitable for two-way vehicle movements over a significant portion of its length."
Mr Yardley wrote to the council on October 19 to withdraw the application.
To review the documents, visit the NNDC planning portal and search for reference number PO/21/2277.
