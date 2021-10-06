Major Fakenham project edges closer as affordable homes deal agreed

Published: 9:14 AM October 6, 2021

The plans for the ‘Fakenham Urban Extension’, will see 950 new homes built in the town, a new primary school and shops to the town's north. - Credit: NNDC.

Conditions for the major development which will transform Fakenham are close to being signed off.

The development in Fakenham dubbed the ‘Fakenham Urban Extension’, will see 950 new homes built in the town, a new primary school and shops to the town's north.

Outline planning for the first phase of the site was approved by North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) development committee in December 2020. This is to build the homes above Rudham Stile Lane between Water Moor Lane in the west and Thorpland Road to the east.

Since then, NNDC’s planning team have been working on the conditions which will be attached to the planning consent, known as the ‘Section 106 Obligation’.

NNDC councillor for Lancaster North, Christopher Cushion. - Credit: NNDC.

Christopher Cushion, NNDC councillor for Lancaster North, said: “This is comprised of 13 schedules. These are complicated and as a consequence has taken longer to agree than initially anticipated.

"The good news is that the applicant and the county council have now signed these and NNDC are at the point of doing so too."

You may also want to watch:

Included in this is the need for 16.5pc of the development to be affordable homes, which equates to 167 dwellings.

“It has taken 12 years to get to this stage since it was first suggested the area would be suitable for building new homes,” Mr Cushion said.

“It will be crucial that we have close consultation with residents and the town council as we proceed through the detailed application stages.

“We need a development that benefits the whole town, not just those who will live on the new site.

“One particularly positive aspect is the 167 affordable houses for which there is a desperate need in the town.”

The decision on the Fakenham development was made during a North Norfolk District Council development committee meeting held via Zoom. - Credit: NNDC

To avoid congestion on roads such a Watermoar Lane and Rudham Stile Lane, cars will be encouraged to either enter or leave through the northern entrance of the development via the roundabout onto the A148 or by the roundabout near Morrisons.

There will be cycle and bus lanes available for direct access into the estate.

There is provision for the school and some small shops. There is also the possibility of a hotel which will be located near the A148.

Work will not start before autumn 2022, with the first task set to be building a new roundabout on the A148 near Water Moor Lane and start on the initial infrastructure for the site. With the first houses being build in 2023.