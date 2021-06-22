Hot property - Homes selling just days after being on market

Published: 6:00 AM June 22, 2021 Updated: 7:28 AM June 22, 2021

Margaret Westmancott sold her property on Heron Close within a week of it being on the market. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Movers selling their homes in a sought-after market town have described their shock at just how quickly their properties were snapped up.

House prices in Norfolk have increased by around £24,000 in just 12 months, keeping people in rented accommodation despite having hefty deposits behind them.

Across Fakenham, there are plenty of homes on the market as people are moving for a number of reasons, from downsizing to wanting to be closer to family.

One of those on the move is Margaret Westmancott, on Heron Close. She said their decision to move comes with a desire for a change of scenery and wanting to downsize.

Margaret Westmancott sold her property on Heron Close within a week of it being on the market. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

She placed her home on the market 11 weeks ago but had it snapped up within the first working week.

“We had it up on Monday, and it was sold by Friday,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“We were surprised by it, just that it would sell that quickly, we have never sold a house before but it did seem rather fast. We had half a dozen viewings in that week before we sold it, so having to keep the home spick and span in that week all day and night.”

Margaret Westmancott sold her property on Heron Close. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The quick market isn't only in Norfolk, as Mrs Westmancott went up to Nottinghamshire the following Monday to view three homes.

One sold on the way up.

By Tuesday they had submitted an offer for the home they plan to move to.

Another homeowner on the move sold their bungalow off Norwich Road.

Propertry is booming across Fakenham, with a number of homes for sale across the market town. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The owner, who did not wish to be named, was moving away to be closer with family after the pandemic gave them time to reflect. Similar to Mrs Westmancott, their property had sold within the first week of being on the market.

Polly Carmichael, a negotiator for Bailey Bird and Warren was showing a property off on Norwich Road.

Ms Carmichael recently started working in Fakenham, moving across from Holt. She said the industry cannot keep up with the demand.

“An average property would be on the market for around a month in Holt, at the moment it is less than 72 hours,” she said.

Propertry is booming across Fakenham, with a number of homes for sale across the market town. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“There is a range of buyers.

"We have first-time buyers, second homes, and people wanting to move out of cities to Norfolk as they can work from home.

“There is such a demand for the area, that the stock simply cannot keep up.”

Professor Eric Smith supports Ms Carmichael claim, he said that the housing market was seeing a "musical chairs" effect with a mass exodus from the city.