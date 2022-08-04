Land with planning permission for apartments put up for sale

Land in Norwich Road, Fakenham, is up for sale for £230,000 - Credit: Aaron McMillan

An empty plot with planning permission to build apartment blocks has been put on the market for a second time.

The site, covering 6 to 10 Norwich Road, in Fakenham, is for sale at £230,000 with The Norfolk Agents.

It carries planning permission from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) dating back to 2020 for the development of six apartments, split into two blocks of three.

Land covering 6-10 Norwich Road in Fakenham is on the market for £230,000 - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The original planning application was overseen by Fakenham-based Claxton Hall Architectural on behalf of its clients.

Permission was subsequently granted by NNDC to build four two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments on the land, which is situated beside Fakenham Conservative Club near the roundabout adjoining Whitehorse Street and Norwich Street.

Plans in their current form would result to the construction of two blocks of three apartments, sharing a central communal garden.

Each block would have two-bedroom apartments on both the ground and first floors, with a one-bedroom, studio-style apartment on the top floors.

The fenced-off land in Norwich Road, Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The vacant land was once occupied by No. 8 Furniture Shop and The Interesting Shop. Both units were demolished at the end of May.

The Interesting Shop ceased trading back in June 2019, with No.8 following suit soon after.

The land was then put on the market by its owner.

Now, the buyer has opted to put the land up for sale for a second time with the planning permission attached.

North Norfolk District Council gave planning permission for development at the Norwich Road site back in 2020 - Credit: Aaron McMillan

This newspaper attempted to contact the seller through The Norfolk Agent, but they declined to comment.

The owner's identity has not been disclosed.

Fakenham Town Council objected to the original proposal to build apartment blocks in the area on the grounds of "overdevelopment, lack of parking and the lost opportunity to further improve the highway and pavement at a dangerous junction."

To view documents associated with the application, visit the district council's planning portal at idoxpa.north-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications and search for reference PF/20/1019.

