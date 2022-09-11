Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Plot of land with planning permission has third owner in two years

Aaron McMillan

Published: 9:37 AM September 11, 2022
The plot between 6-10 Norwich Road in Fakenham was on the market, listed at £230,000 with The Norfolk Agents

An empty plot with planning permission to build apartment blocks has been sold to its third owner in around two years.

The plot between 6-10 Norwich Road in Fakenham was on the market, listed at £230,000 with The Norfolk Agents.

It is unknown how much the buyer paid for the land, which carries planning permission from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) dating back to 2020 for the development of six apartments, split into two blocks of three.

The plot on Norwich Road in Fakenham was sold earlier this month to its third owner in two years

Plans in their current form would see each block have two-bedroom apartments on both the ground and first floors, with a one-bedroom, studio-style apartment on the top floors - with all sharing a central communal garden.

To view documents associated with the application, visit the district council's planning portal at idoxpa.north-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications and search for reference PF/20/1019.

To read more of the latest housing and planning news from across Norfolk, visit www.edp24.co.uk/news/housing.

Fakenham News

