Decade old Fakenham salon could be turned into home

Published: 8:24 PM June 9, 2021

Plans have been submitted to turn a market town’s beauty salon into a home.

The application for change of use from shop to a dwelling house for The Health & Beauty Spot in Fakenham is pending consideration.

The salon, on Cattle Market Street, has been in Fakenham since 2009, with an application to turn it into a home ending around a decade in business in the town.

The application to North Norfolk District Council states it wants to turn the building into a C3 dwelling, which could see the building turned into a supported housing scheme. This could look after up to six people who have either learning disabilities or mental health problems.

The application has received no objections from either the town council or North Norfolk District councillor, John Rest.