Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News >

Decade old Fakenham salon could be turned into home

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:24 PM June 9, 2021   
The Health & Beauty Spot on Cattle Market Street. 

The Health & Beauty Spot on Cattle Market Street. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to turn a market town’s beauty salon into a home.

The application for change of use from shop to a dwelling house for The Health & Beauty Spot in Fakenham is pending consideration.

The salon, on Cattle Market Street, has been in Fakenham since 2009, with an application to turn it into a home ending around a decade in business in the town.

The application to North Norfolk District Council states it wants to turn the building into a C3 dwelling, which could see the building turned into a supported housing scheme. This could look after up to six people who have either learning disabilities or mental health problems.

The application has received no objections from either the town council or North Norfolk District councillor, John Rest.

You may also want to watch:

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Arsenal player Alan Miller at Wells Beach Cafe. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Elsie Gooderson, 4 from Fakenham suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

From market town to Disneyland - Mum planning magical birthday for daughter

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The newly-restored Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. 

Joy as 'Lord Nelson's local' pub reopens after five years

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Former Arsenal player Alan Miller at Wells Beach Cafe. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Holkham's tribute to 'kind, warm and generous' estate manager

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus