'Best thing we’ve done' - Couple among first to move into new homes

Published: 11:15 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM June 23, 2021

Amongst the first moving into Meadow Walk, on Trinity Road were Janet and Leonard Judge. - Credit: NNDC

The first residents have moved into a new care scheme development in Fakenham.

Meadow Walk, on Trinity Road in the market town, has opened its doors. It is the first extra care scheme developed by Housing 21 in Norfolk, in partnership with Norfolk County Council and North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), providing affordable homes for local people aged over 55.

Among the first moving in were Janet and Leonard Judge. The pair were living in housing unsuitable for their needs, so moved into Meadow Walk. They said it was the best thing they have ever done.

Meadow Walk, on Trinity Road in Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC

Mr Judge said: “We feel like we’re floating on a cloud.

“There’s nothing that’s too much trouble, the carers are wonderful, always smiling. Any problems I might have, they put them right.

“The outlook is superb, I’m looking forward to spending time in the garden and having a bite to eat in the café. If the score was out of 100 I would give it 110.”

Inside one of the homes in Meadow Walk, on Trinity Road in Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC

Mrs Judge added: “It’s peace of mind for me. The care especially, they just can’t do enough for you.

"I went out to drop some keys back, and they came in and made him a cup of tea and looked after him. It’s the best thing we’ve ever done.”

The facility is designed to help residents keep as much independence as possible.

Each level has a different colour scheme so people can help identify which level they are on with ease.

Each room has a 'memory shelf,' where they can leave objects outside their door to help them remember which room is theirs.

The memory shelves outside homes in Meadow Walk. - Credit: NNDC

There are also a number of facilities on the site, a ‘yesteryear’ themed shop called the “nostalgia room” for people to enjoy the independence of going to the shop and picking up essential items.

There is also a cafe, hair salon and an indoor potting shed for gardening.

John Toye, NNDC’s portfolio holder for planning and enforcement, said: “What I particularly like is the quality of the building.

“It’s a new building but it feels like it’s going to stay in great condition. The attitude of the staff and the way they talk about delivering for people and not for the company is really refreshing.

"It’s a really nice place to go around and it feels like home.”