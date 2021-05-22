Five new homes approved on empty plot
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
Plans for five new homes on land at Greenway Lane in Fakenham have been approved.
The site currently lays empty after the original dwellings were demolished due to the poor condition that was deemed uneconomical to refurbish.
A similar application for homed was withdrawn in October 2020.
The area has had planning permission approved in the past, with the development of 23 dwellings approved in 1990, and another plan for eight homes given the go-ahead in 2001.
The plans for the five plots include a pair of two-bedroom homes, a couple of three bedrooms and one four-bedroom home.
You may also want to watch:
The statement plan says the proposed layout of the dwellings has been designed in a way to maximise the available space the plot provides. As well as making the best use of the features on the site such as the existing site access and trees and hedging.
Most Read
- 1 Person in hospital after crash at accident blackspot
- 2 WATCH: Tawny owl stays calm as anti-social jays make mayhem
- 3 Plans released for new roundabout at accident blackspot
- 4 Bid to save threatened bird brings baby boom to Norfolk
- 5 First details revealed of 'classy' new bistro for town
- 6 Fakenham figure - NARS worker Al Moore has his say
- 7 'The players deserve it' - Promotion confirmed for Fakenham Town
- 8 Five new homes approved on empty plot
- 9 Return of beavers to Norfolk rivers moves step closer
- 10 Your say - What do you think about the Fakenham lido proposal?