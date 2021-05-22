Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Five new homes approved on empty plot

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:29 AM May 22, 2021   
The site on Greenway Lane where to development of homes could take place.

The site on Greenway Lane where the development of homes will take place - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Plans for five new homes on land at Greenway Lane in Fakenham have been approved.

The site currently lays empty after the original dwellings were demolished due to the poor condition that was deemed uneconomical to refurbish.

A similar application for homed was withdrawn in October 2020.

The area has had planning permission approved in the past, with the development of 23 dwellings approved in 1990, and another plan for eight homes given the go-ahead in 2001.

The plans for the five plots include a pair of two-bedroom homes, a couple of three bedrooms and one four-bedroom home.

The statement plan says the proposed layout of the dwellings has been designed in a way to maximise the available space the plot provides. As well as making the best use of the features on the site such as the existing site access and trees and hedging.

