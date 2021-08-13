Plans to turn former working men's club into homes approved

Published: 3:37 PM August 13, 2021

37 Oak Street that is set be transformed into three homes - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Plans to turn the former Fakenham's printing press working men’s club into homes have been approved.

Plans were submitted back in March for the site between 37-39 Oak Street to be transformed into three dwellings, one, one-bedroom home, and two, two-bedroom properties. However, there will only be two car parking spaces, for the two-bedroom properties. With no car parking provision for the single bedroom home.

The building was a working man’s club up until the 1980s associated with the Fakenham Press. The existing club that used the building ceased trading in late 2015/early 2016 and has been unused ever since.

There were a couple of comments made by individuals and groups in the town about the new properties, such as the town council, according to the officer’s report.

Plans for the three homes have been approved on Oak Street in Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC planning/VOID Architecture

The council objected to the proposal because they considered two dwellings would be more appropriate, and a similar proposal had been accepted in the past.

However, the report acknowledged they are small units, however, there is currently no planning reason to refuse the proposal on this ground.

The site will undergo work to create the three homes, such as external alterations and the demolition of a single-storey lean-to extension, part of a single-storey north wing and wall to Oak Street.

A local resident said that they did not support the demolition of the end section of the building because “that currently protects me and my neighbours from street noise”. The neighbour said the reason for not supporting this was because once this part of the building is demolished the upper stories of their house and neighbours will face onto the main road.

Plans for the three homes have been approved on Oak Street in Fakenham - Credit: NNDC planning/VOID Architecture

They mentioned in an email they objected to it but said that because a previous planning application was given permission, they did not consider it worth stating this objection on the website form.

In the officer's report, it said the environmental health team was contacted and was asked to specifically comment on this aspect. They advised that the demolition of the wall would not give rise to significant concern that they would object to the proposal.