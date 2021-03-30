Former site of working men's club could be replaced with homes
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
The site of a former working men’s club associated with Fakenham's printing press could be replaced with homes.
The site between 37-39 Oak Street is currently going through planning permission to change the building into three dwellings.
The application also includes the demolition of a single-storey lean-to to the west to provide the area for private gardens and associated parking, with each home provided with one space.
Until the 1980s the building was a working man’s club associated with the Fakenham Press. The existing club that used the building ceased trading in late 2015/early 2016 and has been unused ever since.
According to the access statement, the current building owner sought to privately sell or let the premises since early 2016 with no formal interest being expressed.
You may also want to watch:
It was advised that the ‘Pot Black’ club viewed the building and considered the premises too small for their purposes.
Most Read
- 1 Spy drones hovering over town horse races for black market bookies
- 2 How busy is the Norfolk coast as lockdown eases?
- 3 'It's a minefield' - Pubs' reaction to vaccine passport plan
- 4 Maltings director who helped supply malt for 100 billion pints retires
- 5 The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases
- 6 Police renew appeal in rape investigation after 100 calls from public
- 7 Norfolk's winter beauty captured in stunning video
- 8 Libraries can play 'key role' as Norfolk recovers from Covid pandemic
- 9 Family that took over run down garage celebrates 50 years
- 10 Hopes CCTV will help combat problems in park