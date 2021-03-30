Former site of working men's club could be replaced with homes

Published: 5:41 PM March 30, 2021

37 Oak Street could be transformed into three homes. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The site of a former working men’s club associated with Fakenham's printing press could be replaced with homes.

The site between 37-39 Oak Street is currently going through planning permission to change the building into three dwellings.

The application also includes the demolition of a single-storey lean-to to the west to provide the area for private gardens and associated parking, with each home provided with one space.

The site plans for the three homes on Oak Street. - Credit: VOID Architecture

Until the 1980s the building was a working man’s club associated with the Fakenham Press. The existing club that used the building ceased trading in late 2015/early 2016 and has been unused ever since.

According to the access statement, the current building owner sought to privately sell or let the premises since early 2016 with no formal interest being expressed.

It was advised that the ‘Pot Black’ club viewed the building and considered the premises too small for their purposes.