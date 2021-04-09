Plans for market town homes back on the table

Published: 1:13 PM April 9, 2021

The site on Greenway Lane where to development of homes could take place. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Plans for new homes are back on the table in a market town.

The building of five homes is under consideration in Fakenham on Greenway Lane, after a similar application was withdrawn in October last year.

The site at 31 Greenway lane currently lays empty after the original dwellings were demolished due to the poor condition that was deemed uneconomical to refurbish.

The area has had planning permission approved in the past, with the development of 23 dwellings approved in 1990, and another plan for eight homes approved in 2001.

The plans for the five plots include a pair of two-bedroom homes, a couple of three bedrooms and one four-bedroom home.

The statement plan says the proposed layout of the dwellings has been designed in a way to maximise the available space the plot provides. As well as making the best use of the features on the site such as the existing site access and trees and hedging.





