New affordable homes in Fakenham for the elderly ahead of schedule

Published: 11:57 AM April 20, 2021

Celebrating the opening of Meadow Walk are (left to right) Maureen Dunn, Extra Care Manager for Meadow Walk; Tracy Jones, Housing 21’s Head of Extra Care in the South; Ashleigh Jarvis, Regional Operations Manager for South East Extra Care, and Jayne Read, Housing and Care Manager for Meadow Walk - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

A plot of new affordable homes for the elderly are ahead of schedule after fears they would be delayed by six weeks.

Meadow Walk, on Trinity Road in Fakenham, is set to open in May and was shown to possible residents as it hosted its first ‘open week’ last week.

It is the first extra care scheme developed by Housing 21 in Norfolk, in partnership with Norfolk County Council and North Norfolk District Council, providing affordable homes for local people aged over 55.

Housing 21 Sales Consultant Diane Bates chats to prospective residents at the opening of Meadow Walk. - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

Tracy Jones, head of extra care in the south at Housing 21, said: “The scheme will provide much needed affordable homes for older people in the area, with on-site, tailored care and support packages available to help residents live independently for as long as possible.”

Despite coronavirus restrictions posing a challenge during building work, Meadow Walk is opening two weeks ahead of schedule with the first residents moving in from mid-May. Last October there were fears the site would be delayed by six weeks.

The development comprises 66 one and two-bedroom apartments, with 36 two-bedroom apartments for shared ownership, and 30 one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.

A CGI mock-up of the Meadow Walk apartments. - Credit: Archant

They will also have a shared lounge, assisted bathing suite and landscaped communal gardens, as well as a café/bistro and hair salon which are also open to the wider community – subject to government guidelines and social distancing rules.

Meadow Walk also includes a range of features aimed at supporting people living with dementia, by promoting social interaction and activities that prompt memory recall.

Each wing of the building also has its own street sign, created with the help of local councillors.

Jayne Read, Housing and Care Manager for Meadow Walk. - Credit: Archant

Jayne Read, Housing and Care Manager at Meadow Walk, said: “We are thrilled to open our doors so we can meet potential future residents and their families, and showcase all the wonderful features this scheme has to offer.

“Our stylish, high-quality apartments offer the privacy and security of your own home, along with the peace of mind of having the support of an on-site care team 24/7.

“We are particularly proud of the fantastic range of shared facilities here, including the ‘nostalgia room’ and delightful gardens, which will help create a real sense of community for our new residents.”

For more information or to book an appointment to view the new homes at Meadow Walk, call Housing 21’s New Homes Team on 0345 608 4021 or email newhome@housing21.org.uk