Empty retail units set to be replaced by apartment blocks

Published: 12:51 PM March 8, 2021

The two buildings, between number six and ten on Fakenham's Norwich Road, are set to be replaced with two apartment blocks. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Two empty retail units are set to be replaced with apartment blocks.

The buildings, between numbers six and 10 on Fakenham's Norwich Road, are set to be replaced with two apartment blocks consisting of four two-bed and two one-bed properties after planning permission was granted.

The units were once home to No. 8 Furniture Shop and the Interesting Shop which ceased trading in June 2019, with No.8 following soon after.

The proposal has been agreed by North Norfolk District Council, subject to appropriate conditions and requests made by the planning officer, such as work to the footpath, a noise survey, and landscape proposals.

Fakenham Town Council objected to the proposal on the grounds of "overdevelopment, lack of parking and the lost opportunity to further improve the highway and pavement at a dangerous junction. Especially if less development were proposed".