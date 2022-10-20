Revised housing plans submitted for empty plot of land

New plans have been submitted at 6-10 Norwich Road, in Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Fresh development plans have been submitted by the new owner of an empty plot of land in Fakenham.

The site at 6-10 Norwich Street was purchased by a third owner in two years in September.

The site has planning permission dating back to 2020 for the development of six apartments, split into two blocks of three.

The plot covering 6 to 10 Norwich Road, Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

However, new plans - submitted by G & L Homes Ltd on behalf of the applicant - reveal permission is now being sought for a trio of three-bedroom, terraced homes.

Supporting documents state: “We were initially employed to take the current approval through to the construction stage, but encountered issues with building control in terms of achieving adequate means of escape from the second-floor flats.

"Alterations to the original scheme were explored but, due to the complexities of the proposed build, it was decided to look at an alternative scheme."

To view the plans, visit North Norfolk District Council's planning portal and search for reference PF/22/2381.