Half of former care home could become a holiday let

New plans have been submitted to NNDC for changes at Creswick House Care Home in Fakenham - Credit: Danielle Booden

Further plans have been lodged to continue the conversion of a former care home into housing.

Proposals to transform Creswick House in Norwich Road, Fakenham, into two homes were approved back in April.

Now, the applicant is seeking to rent out one of the properties for family holidays - "specifically for the use of multigenerational families".

The ongoing project includes a reconfiguration of the interior of the building to form two separate rental homes.

Documents submitted to North Norfolk District Council's planning department state: “Our intention is to provide two houses suitable for ease of access, with good connection to the gardens, fit for modern building regulations, fire regulations and beyond all other aspects fit for purpose.”

Creswick House care home was closed in October 2021 after the health watchdog branded it unsafe.

To view or comment on the application, visit north-norfolk.gov.uk/section/planning and search for reference PF/22/1698.