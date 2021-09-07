Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News >

Doubts cast over housing plan at allotment site

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:05 PM September 7, 2021   
The allotments of Mill Road in Wells-next-the-Sea

A proposal to see affordable and extra-care homes build on the allotments of Mill Road in Wells-next-the-Sea, are in doubt after the town council rejected the plans. - Credit: Google StreetView

Plans for housing on an allotment site in Wells-next-the-Sea are in doubt after town councillors unanimously rejected the proposal. 

Councillors voted against the scheme for 62 'extra-care' homes and 62 affordable homes on the  Mill Road site at their full council meeting on September 6.

The plans were put forward by Medcentres in partnership with North Norfolk District Council and Flagship Housing.

Mike Gates, town mayor, said the land had been transferred the council by Holkham Estate, with a covenant that it could only be used for allotments. 

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells-next-the-Sea. 

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: Archant Library

“Through the whole room, there was not one voice in support of the proposal,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“The town needs more affordable housing but it needs to be in the right place.

“This development is large, we're talking about another 60 homes for elderly people, we haven't got the infrastructure for it. Doctors were worried about dealing with the influx and we have a poor ambulance response time.

Most Read

  1. 1 History group looking to grow and spread more town tales
  2. 2 Tributes to Fakenham GP who devoted working life to his patients
  3. 3 North Norfolk to accept some Afghan refugees
  1. 4 Thousands of food-lovers flock to outdoor festival at Holkham
  2. 5 Fakenham Figures - First Focus manager takes on the questions
  3. 6 Major family music festival with '90s feel' launching at Norfolk estate
  4. 7 Fakenham's First Focus set closure date - but will do everything to stop it
  5. 8 Pensthorpe offers free day as part of Norfolk's Heritage Open Days
  6. 9 'Kind, gentle and loyal' - Heartfelt tributes to well-loved grandad
  7. 10 Wing walk to help youngsters learn about great outdoors

“There is also the issue of parking, the town couldn't cope with that size of the development.”

Mark Frary, from Hempton

Mark Frary. - Credit: Mark Frary

Mark Frary voiced his worries about the plans when they were first revealed last week. The fourth-generation allotment holder attended the meeting and was happy to see the plans rejected.

“I’m pleased it got declined, he said. "I have three sheds, polytunnels, and equipment that you could not move alone.

“There are also all the trees up there, around 30pc of people up there have a fruit tree or orchard. I alone have 18 trees on my plot, all established over 10 years. You cannot move them. They would have to be dug up, sawn down and burned.”

The farmer who lives at Hempton, just outside Fakenham, grew up in Wells and wants there to be more affordable housing in the town for local people.

Mr Frary said he thought that despite the rejection, the land will be discussed for planning in the future.

“Twenty years ago, when my grandfather was a councillor in Wells, they were talking about building on there,” he said.

“I feel we are quite safe and have got the land for the next four or five years. But, I’m sure it will be looked at again.”

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The allotments of Mill Road in Wells-next-the-Sea

Plan to move allotments to make way for housing in Wells

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
David Bird with his daughter, Jade who was diagnosed with type one diabetes in August 2019.

Fakenham dad prepares to 'scoot' 55 miles for charity helping his daughter

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Library on Oak Street was home to the Citizen Advice Bureau. but they are looking for new premises. 

Fakenham's Citizen Advice Bureau looking for new home for reopening

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Community Centre on Oak Street.

Fakenham hopes to bring town together with annual assembly

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon