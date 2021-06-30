Estate agent - 'Three-bed semis sold for £18k when I started'

Published: 1:26 PM June 30, 2021

A Fakenham estate agent is celebrating four decades of work in the town.

Nick Bird, director at Bailey Bird & Warren in the market town, hit the landmark on June 29 and has been working in his field for the past 40 years.

He started his career in 1981, and Mr Bird has watched the market change.

“When I first started, I remember three bedroomed semi-detached houses in Fakenham were selling for about £18,000,” he said.

“Today, they are achieving about £200,000 more. That’s an increase of almost 1,200pc. If prices increase at the same rate for the next 40 years, by 2061 it could be worth over £2.5m.”

The first house he sold to make £50,000 was a five-bedroomed-period house in Burnham Overy Town, and soon after Burnham Market and Brancaster rectories were sold for £72,500 and £74,500.

He thought those prices would never be seen again.

With the recent surge in property demand in the area, Mr Bird is hoping to hear from anyone looking to sell in Fakenham.