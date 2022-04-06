Green light for conversion of former care home into housing

Plans to convert Creswick House, in Fakenham, into residential housing have been approved - Credit: Danielle Booden

Plans to transform a former care home into residential properties have been approved.

Creswick House, located at 77-79 Norwich Road in Fakenham, is set to be converted into two homes.

Having been run as a care home since 2010, the site was closed in October 2021 after the care watchdog decided it was unsafe.

An application was subsequently lodged by a Mr Akam for its transformation into housing, and permission was granted by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) on March 31.

Several alterations are due to be made to the property as a result, including the replacement of windows and doors.

A garden wall will be built, while the height of the bay window roof will be increased.

The decision notice also states that, prior to the homes being occupied, the proposed on-site car parking and turning areas will be available for use.

To view the plans in full, visit north-norfolk.gov.uk/section/planning and search for reference PF/22/0191.