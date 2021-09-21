Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Proposal could see eight new homes built in Fakenham

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:09 PM September 21, 2021   
Eight new homes could be built off Thorpland Road in Fakenham

Eight new homes could be built off Thorpland Road in Fakenham - Credit: Google Street View

Plans are in place which could see another eight homes built in Fakenham.

The application, submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) by Christopher Yardley, seeks to construct eight houses at Cherry Corner off Thorpland Road.

It proposes six three-bedroom properties, as well as a pair of two-bedroom homes, with a mix of detached and semi-detached dwellings.

The homes would have parking to the standards required by policy, and garden areas of suitable dimensions.

Paperwork sent to NNDC outlines an onsite treatment unit for foul water to avoid impacting the local off-site sewage facility. 

The proposed location for development covers two areas on the western side of Thorpland Road, currently separated by an existing home. 

The two areas are closely associated and are said to form a "single logical housing zone".

NNDC will consider the merits of the scheme in due course. 

To comment on the application, visit the NNDC planning portal and search for reference number PO/21/2277.

