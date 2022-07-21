Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Housing

Have your say on plan which could halt second homes in seaside town

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:00 PM July 21, 2022
Wells

Consultation is under way over the neighbourhood plan for Wells - Credit: Chris Bishop

People living in a coastal town have been asked to have their say on plans which could see a major crackdown on second homes in the area.

The Wells neighbourhood plan was published on July 15, and the working group behind the draft is inviting people to have their say ahead of a deadline in September.

The document which will govern housing development in the area, would mean any new homes built in the town could not be used as second homes.

The plans have divided some opinion across the town, for fears over the 'primary residence condition' would deter future development.

And people living in the area have been given until September to make their views on the proposals known.

Residents have from July 18 to September 9 to make comments on the plans, either online, or at the town council’s offices at Wells Community Hospital and the town council's website.

The draft can also be found at these locations, or by going to https://wellstc.norfolkparishes.gov.uk/np/

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

Fakenham’s WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street confirmed that it has shut for good on July 10

Waffle house confirms closure in market town

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Wells inshore lifeboat was paged by HM Coastguards at 10.33pm to conduct a shoreline search

12-year-old amongst the rescued by RNLI Wells at weekend

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Stiffkey

Mystery of face in village sign is solved

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon