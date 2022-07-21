Have your say on plan which could halt second homes in seaside town

Consultation is under way over the neighbourhood plan for Wells - Credit: Chris Bishop

People living in a coastal town have been asked to have their say on plans which could see a major crackdown on second homes in the area.

The Wells neighbourhood plan was published on July 15, and the working group behind the draft is inviting people to have their say ahead of a deadline in September.

The document which will govern housing development in the area, would mean any new homes built in the town could not be used as second homes.

The plans have divided some opinion across the town, for fears over the 'primary residence condition' would deter future development.

And people living in the area have been given until September to make their views on the proposals known.

Residents have from July 18 to September 9 to make comments on the plans, either online, or at the town council’s offices at Wells Community Hospital and the town council's website.

The draft can also be found at these locations, or by going to https://wellstc.norfolkparishes.gov.uk/np/