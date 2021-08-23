Plans submitted that could see Fakenham shop turned into three homes

Published: 3:20 PM August 23, 2021

Plans have been submitted that could see Fakenham's Heelbar transforms into three homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted that could turn a shop with a flat above it into three homes.

The site at 36 Oak Street is currently home to the Fakenham Heelbar, but these plans will see the building transformed into three homes, with one, two and three bedrooms respectively.

The use of the site currently consists of a shop at the front and ground floor level, which is currently in use as a shoe repair business. Above the shop is a flat, while to the rear of that is a store.

The site of the development is also within the Fakenham conservation area and is a grade two listed building.

In line with this, the access statement says the front section, which currently houses the shop, has ‘great significance’ and work will be kept to a minimum. The differences will be the removal of the signwriting to the shop front and the provision of some privacy screening to the inside of the ground floor glazing.

Ground floor plans for the three homes that could be built in Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC planning portal/Anglia Building Consultants

The toilet to the back of the property will be removed and replaced with a lobby extension, believed to be the entrance to one of the properties.

There will also be a number of tweaks to the property, with part of the roof to be overhauled, old roof lights replaced, windows, other than the shop front, to be replaced with new double glazed ones, new timber doors in ‘keeping with the character of the building’, and all guttering replaced.

Inside the property, new staircases are to be provided, the ground floors are to be replaced with new concrete ones, the wall will be lined with insulated plasterboard, the first floor will be repaired as necessary, and new electrics and heating are to be installed.

First floor plans for the three purposed homes in Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC planning portal/Anglia Building Consultants

The initial proposal had been to form four homes, but the statement said that: “Following the advice of the conservation and planning officers this has been altered to three self-contained dwellings.

“The dwelling at the front would be the larger with 3 bedrooms, the centre dwelling has a single bedroom while the one to the rear has two bedrooms.”