What is like to run holiday lets in Wells?

Second homes and holiday lets - good for Norfolk's tourist economy or merely a drain on dwindling housing numbers?

It is a debate that rumbles on year round, and peaks in the summer when tourists descend on north Norfolk to make the most of the summer season.

If any town typifies that trend, it is Wells, with many businesses reliant on the tourist trade and holiday homes found on every corner.

But what is it like to actually run a holiday let in the town?

We spoke to Justine Sykes, who owns and manages Norfolk Coastal Cottages, a company which looks after 13 cottages and a beach hut.

Ms Sykes was working as a PA to a Norfolk headteacher when she decided to take on the business, starting with five homes.

A little over three years later she has almost tripled her portfolio, but that is not to say it didn’t come with its struggles.

One of the homes managed by Justine Sykes, owner and manage of Norfolk Coastal Cottage - Credit: Justine Sykes

“I started the business almost from scratch and had to build it up," she said.

“For nine months I was balancing the two jobs, but as the business began to grow, I realised that I needed to take the plunge and throw myself fully into managing the business, so resigned from my school position.

“The next month we were in lockdown.

“I had a new business, with no income, and no furlough or grants, as I didn't qualify. It was a challenging time with so many cancellations, but my business continued to grow through lockdown, despite all the difficulties and uncertainty at that time.”

Fast forward to this summer, and bookings are still very busy.

“My latest cottage in Wells has only been put on the calendar of the website so far, as I am still in the process of writing the content. It has no pictures, but I have already taken four bookings purely on people seeing that there is availability.”

One of the Wells homes managed by Justine Sykes, owner and manager of Norfolk Coastal Cottage - Credit: Justine Sykes

However, as with all businesses, there are problems along the way. There is constant pressure to keep the cottages in top condition with only a small window to do the repairs.

Ms Sykes carries around a toolbox ready to repair any minor damage to properties and has a team of tradespeople on call if the issue is more serious.

Ms Sykes did say this year was looking slightly quieter than the previous two, and there does appear to be a shift in the demand for staycations with holidays opening up abroad.

Oliver Harwood, North Norfolk area lettings valuer from Sowerbys, spoke back in July about properties that were converted into holiday lets that are perhaps looking to transform back into long-term rentals.

Ms Sykes said a couple of homeowners had looked at doing something similar - but when asked if these people should sell up to open the market up to local people, she believed the problem is complicated.

“There are not a lot of career opportunities in the local area to earn the sort of salary needed to be able to buy properties in Wells,” she added.

“The owners of one of my cottages have had their second home for 20 years, but now they prefer to come out of season, not during the summer months when the town is busy.

“I think for them to be in a position to sell their cottage to a local person, they would have to lower the value significantly - and who is in a financial position to do that?.”

The feeling now around Wells is that people are tired of second homes and holiday lets keeping people off the property ladder.

Inside one of the Wells homes managed by Justine Sykes, owner and manager of Norfolk Coastal Cottage - Credit: Justine Sykes

So much so, the draft neighbourhood plan stipulates any new property built in the town must be used as a sole or main residence.

This is something that Ms Sykes agrees with - so much so, that is one of the reasons that she has decided not to grow the company, and has turned down management roles on additional properties.

“I think there is a lot of sense in the plan, as there needs to be a balance,” she added.

“We don’t want Wells to become a dormitory of second homes and not the thriving community which it currently is.

“We do not just want people here on holiday, although we welcome the visitors with open arms, our town depends on them. Wells is in danger of losing its community if the trend of second home ownership continues and this would destroy the very thing that makes Wells the wonderful place it is.

“I’m all for looking into what we can do to strike a balance.

“We have to bear in mind that the majority of people in our community who work here rely on the tourist industry. Without it, we wouldn’t have places like The Maltings, the wonderful pubs, the great shops and even the doctor's surgery.”