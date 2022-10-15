Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Housing

Vast majority of people support plan to shape the future of Wells

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:14 PM October 15, 2022
Roger Arguile (insert) has provided an update on the Wells Neighbourhood Plan after the public consultation closed

Roger Arguile (insert) has provided an update on the Wells Neighbourhood Plan after the public consultation closed in September - Credit: Chris Bishop/Roger Arguile

A neighbourhood plan which could shape the future of Wells is edging forward.

The working group for the Wells-next-the-Sea Neighbourhood Plan will meet on October 17 for the first time since the public consultation ended. They will review comments made by both organisations and individuals on the plan.

The planning policy document will guide future development in the area over the next 20 years.

Wells

The consultation for the neighbourhood plan in Wells closed in September - Credit: Chris Bishop

When the document came before people earlier this year, it revealed that one of the conditions would mean any new homes built in the town could not be used as second homes.

The document said the new rule will safeguard the sustainability of Wells "whose living and working community is being eroded through the number of properties that are not occupied on a permanent basis".

The plans divided some opinion across the town, for fears over the "primary residence condition" would deter future development.

Roger Arguile, who chairs the working group behind Wells-next-the-Sea's forthcoming neighbourhood plan

Roger Arguile, who chairs the working group behind Wells-next-the-Sea's forthcoming neighbourhood plan - Credit: Supplied

Roger Arguile, Wells town councillor, and chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan Group said they are already going through the comment separately.

He has been keeping a record of comments on the overall document, and said at this time, over 86pc of the responses have been positive.

Most Read

  1. 1 'No going back' - Four-day week set to stay on chippy's menu
  2. 2 Chef launches new 'BBQ experience' dinner parties
  3. 3 Couple convert derelict coach house into 'fully booked' Airbnb
  1. 4 GoFundMe launched to help Ralph the dog back on his feet
  2. 5 Fakenham businesses are seeing Christmas shopping start early
  3. 6 Football referee sees dream of Wells debut become a reality
  4. 7 Secret Norfolk base could become holiday lets
  5. 8 Fakenham pubs report mixed fortunes ahead of Thursford
  6. 9 Woman raised on Norfolk coast to launch book in Childhood town
  7. 10 How will maltster's five-fold energy cost hike affect beer prices?

Mr Arguile added: “At the moment, I’m reading the whole document, then putting down the area we will have to spend some time, but overall, I am pleased with the responses we have received.

Wells

Staithe Street in Wells on a sunny summer's day - Credit: Chris Bishop

“We also have the benefit of a firm of consultants who have dealt with over 20 neighbourhood plans which have been accepted. 

"We are fairly confident that we are on the right track with it.”

Once the working group have made amendments to the plan it will then be submitted to North Norfolk District Council for checking, further consultation and independent examination.

Wells second homes

A property for sale in Wells - Credit: Chris Bishop

“The examination might say ‘wonderful’ or that it needs some tweaks or raises issues,” Mr Arguile added.

“But, one of the reasons why we have consultants is so that we have fewer issues with the examination.

“I am not assuming we will overcome every hurdle, but I am hopeful.”

For the neighbourhood plan to have the force of law, it will have to obtain the overall approval of the people of the town, which will come in the form of a referendum. It will need 51pc of the votes.

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

Volunteers at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre began cleaning up Wicken Green chapel

RAF museum secures new home after old chapel is gifted to community

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
New photos offer a bird's-eye view of the new RNLI lifeboat station which is set to open in Wells

Gallery

Drone images offer birds-eye view of new lifeboat station

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham’s two nature reserves, the Hawk and Owl Trust at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve (right) and Pensthorpe

How Norfolk reserves are dealing with UK's 'worst-ever bird flu outbreak'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing

Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon