Vast majority of people support plan to shape the future of Wells

Roger Arguile (insert) has provided an update on the Wells Neighbourhood Plan after the public consultation closed in September - Credit: Chris Bishop/Roger Arguile

A neighbourhood plan which could shape the future of Wells is edging forward.

The working group for the Wells-next-the-Sea Neighbourhood Plan will meet on October 17 for the first time since the public consultation ended. They will review comments made by both organisations and individuals on the plan.

The planning policy document will guide future development in the area over the next 20 years.

When the document came before people earlier this year, it revealed that one of the conditions would mean any new homes built in the town could not be used as second homes.

The document said the new rule will safeguard the sustainability of Wells "whose living and working community is being eroded through the number of properties that are not occupied on a permanent basis".

The plans divided some opinion across the town, for fears over the "primary residence condition" would deter future development.

Roger Arguile, Wells town councillor, and chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan Group said they are already going through the comment separately.

He has been keeping a record of comments on the overall document, and said at this time, over 86pc of the responses have been positive.

Mr Arguile added: “At the moment, I’m reading the whole document, then putting down the area we will have to spend some time, but overall, I am pleased with the responses we have received.

“We also have the benefit of a firm of consultants who have dealt with over 20 neighbourhood plans which have been accepted.

"We are fairly confident that we are on the right track with it.”

Once the working group have made amendments to the plan it will then be submitted to North Norfolk District Council for checking, further consultation and independent examination.

“The examination might say ‘wonderful’ or that it needs some tweaks or raises issues,” Mr Arguile added.

“But, one of the reasons why we have consultants is so that we have fewer issues with the examination.

“I am not assuming we will overcome every hurdle, but I am hopeful.”

For the neighbourhood plan to have the force of law, it will have to obtain the overall approval of the people of the town, which will come in the form of a referendum. It will need 51pc of the votes.