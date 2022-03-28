What does £1m get you in Wells? And how it compares to UK seaside gems

Homes on the coast have become among the hottest properties around as people leave behind city life for a slower pace of life.

But what can you get in one of Norfolk's most beautiful towns - and how does it compare to other seaside gems?

We have looked at what £1m, £500,000 and £270,000 can buy you in Wells to get an idea of how far your money goes.

We then took the properties and compared them against the same prices to five other resorts across the country.

In the £1m region, Sowerbys can offer Arch House in Mill Road, a guesthouse with 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms situated in a Grade II listed building, run by the Bonham family.

For £500,000, Sowerbys can offer a two-bedroom period cottage, centrally located on 14 Chapel Yard just a short walk from the Quay.

The property, currently a holiday let, provides an enclosed courtyard garden, off-road parking and garage.

We originally looked at £250,000 but could find no properties on Rightmove which hit this price point. So we increased our offer up to the asking price of £270,000.

For £270,000, estate agents Belton Duffey, you will get a mid-terrace ex-local authority house built of red brick under a pantile roof and situated on a popular cul-de-sac of Neilsen Close. The house is only a short walk away from the North Norfolk Coastal Path with the Quay and the town's amenities only a little further away to the west.

Gorleston.

In the £1m region a home on Gorleston's Park Road could be yours for a guide price of £1.3m.

The four-bedroom Edwardian detached property, marketed by Darby & Liffen, offers views clifftop views and has what is called "a superbly sized garden".

Great-Yarmouth based Bycroft was marketing two Gorleston properties in our £500,000 and £250,000 price ranges.

For £500,000 people could buy a new build four-bedroom home off Beccles Road.

It comes with a spacious lounge, a double garage and a study, with Bycroft saying: "This property is an ideal family house providing spacious living throughout."

In the £250,000 range a semi-detached home in Durham Avenue was on offer for that price and higher.

It has three bedrooms, double glazing and is said to be in a sought after location near shops and amenities.

BROADSTAIRS

Broadstairs, on the Kent coast, has seven beaches and is described as being "a timeless family-friendly resort packed with beautiful bays and things to see and do".

Estate agent Wards was marketing three properties that could be compared in our £1m, £500,000 and £250,000 price ranges.

For the £1m range Ward was marketing a five-bedroom detached "spacious family home" for £975,000. It has a double garage, four receptions, two en-suite bathrooms, a downstairs study and a conservatory and summer house.

In the £500,000 price bracket was a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale. It has a conservatory, off road parking and a shed with power said to be ideal for use as a home office.

In the £250,000 range a two-bedroom home was up for sale that was said to be ideal for a first time buyer. It is close to bus routes and was in need of a full refurbishment.

BLACKPOOL

With its illuminations, tower and long seafront, Blackpool is a UK seaside icon.

In the top price bracket a home is being marketed by estate agent Duncan Raistrick for £825,000.

It comes with four double bedrooms, four bathrooms and four receptions.

In the £500,000 bracket, a four-bedroom home could be yours. It has a lounge, living room, study and sun lounge, a utility room and one en-suite bedroom.

Finally in the £250,000 bracket, a dormer bungalow could be snapped up by buyers.

SANDBANKS, DORSET

Sandbanks is known as Millionaires' Row for its astronomical property prices.

Famous residents include ex-Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp, former Liverpool and Scotland international footballer Graeme Souness and chef Rick Stein.

The nearest to £1m was a four-bedroom property with a guide sale price of £1,250,000 and views of Poole Harbour.

Each room has its own bathroom and it comes with a double garage.

The nearest property to the £500,000 range was a three-bedroom property which has an asking price of £590,000. It was 240 metres away from scenic sandy beaches.

The cheapest property being marketed in the Poole area by Tailor Made Estate Agents was a bungalow worth £325,000.

Eastbourne

The Sussex town is known for its tranquil nature and 19th century pier, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 2014.

A search on Rightmove in the £1m category reveals a penthouse over looking the town's quay for £950,000. It comes with four bedrooms and three sun terraces.

In the £500,000 bracket a home four-bedroom home with three reception rooms and off-street parking for four cars was available for £550,000.

Finally a two bedroom basement flat could be snapped up for £255,000.It comes with a front garden and a share in the freehold.

St Ives

With its cobbled streets and fishing harbour the Cornish town is a popular tourist destination in the summer months.

A £1m offer could end up with someone moving into an apartment overlooking the harbour. It has three bedrooms and one en-suite toilet.

In the £500,000 range a grade II listed cottage close to the beach with two bedrooms could end up as a dream home.

For the £250,000 price bracket people could snap up a two- bedroom apartment overlooking the harbour.