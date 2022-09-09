How to pay tribute to the Queen in Fakenham

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 - Credit: Archant

People in the Fakenham area are beginning a period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday evening that the Queen had died at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

The Queen pictured in Norfolk back in 2010 - Credit: Archant

The Queen's 70-year reign saw her become the longest-serving monarch in British history, an achievement that was recognised during this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Following the palace's announcement, those with fond memories of the Queen began paying warm tributes.

Anyone in Fakenham wishing to pay tribute to the Queen can do so at Fakenham Parish Church in Oak Street.

The church will be open from 9am to 5pm for condolences and prayers until the day after the Queen's funeral, due to take place at Westminster Abbey.

People can pay tribute to the Queen at Fakenham Parish Church - Credit: Archant

A book of condolence is available for members of the public to write personal messages. This is located in the Lady Chapel in the south-east corner of the church, to the right as you enter the main entrance door.

Condolences can also be emailed to condolence@north-norfolk.gov.uk.

Flowers may be left outside the church, either around the tree in front of the main door or by the railings.

People are being asked to refrain from laying flowers with plastic wrapping, cards, teddies and candles alongside the floral tributes. Flowers will be blessed the day after the Queen's funeral and then composted, before a tributary tree is planted.

A commemoration service will take place at the church from 10am on Sunday, September 11.