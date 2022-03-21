Sisters celebrate joint diamond anniversary - 60 years after double wedding

Grace and John Howlett (left), with Nancy and Eddie Hipkin (right), celebrated their joint 60th wedding anniversary on March 20. - Credit: Kate Howlett

Two Norfolk sisters who tied the knot side by side 60 years ago were together again to celebrate their diamond anniversary.

Grace and Nancy, sisters from Ringstead, near Hunstanton, came together with husbands John Howlett and Eddie Hipkin, and friends and family to celebrate their joint 60th wedding anniversary on March 20.

The sisters were married together at the St Andrew's Church, Ringstead, on March 17, 1962, in a very rare double wedding.

Mr and Mrs Howlett, aged 83 and 80 respectively and Mr and Mrs Hipkin, aged 86 and 87, celebrated the milestone with a meal at The Gallow Sports Centre, Fakenham.

Nancy and Eddie Hipkin (left) and Grace and John Howlett (right), on their wedding day back in 1962. - Credit: Kate Howlett

The couples were also given an anniversary card from the Queen.

The four of them offered advice to anyone looking to replicate their longevity: “Having a happy and calm family life, plus being able to enjoy time on your own too worked well for us,” they said.

“With all four of us now in our 80's, it's a proud moment to reach this double 60th milestone and be together to celebrate.”

Grace and John Howlett, with Nancy and Eddie Hipkin, were also given an anniversary card for Her Majesty. - Credit: Kate Howlett



