Hunt for site for town's post office goes on

Plans to find a new permanent post office for a market town continues a year on since a 'pop-up' opened.

Last January, Fakenham lost its post office after the closure of Martin's newsagents in Millers Walk.

On February 27, The Post Office opened a "pop up" service in the market town at the former Thomas Cook building in Millers Walk.

Fakenham was the first of five locations in the country to have this "temporary solution".

At the time the Post Office said a permanent location was still being scouted and this is still the case.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “A pop-up Post Office in Millers Walk is providing Post Office services in Fakenham. We continue to look for a permanent solution.”

We asked the people of Fakenham if they believe the pop-up should become a permanent home, or if a new, more traditional site should be found.

All the people who commented felt Fakenham needs one.

One person said, “I think for a town this size, a different permanent site should be found. Some of the small village post offices around here are amazing. But we have limited hours and empty shops with a counter.”

Another added, “There needs to be a full post office as there was. It's ridiculous that a town of this size doesn't have one.”

Mayor for Fakenham, Gilly Foortse said that the town might not have the facilities to house a new traditional post office.

She said, “In England, Post Offices are mostly sited within a convenience store, something which we are lacking in Fakenham and certainly one which would be large enough to house a Post Office.

“I am just thankful that we have one that has been operating over the last year which seems to be working well.

“It has meant that people in Fakenham still have access to the service. Alongside with it having convenient parking and with fewer people allowed in because of social distancing, you can stay dry while waiting.

“I would like to congratulate the staff on all their work over the year, especially over the busy Christmas period which must have been one of their busiest ever.”