‘I’m just glad we got the school back’ - Headteacher looking forward to the new year

PUBLISHED: 07:06 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:06 08 September 2020

Headteacher Richard Evans said that despite the need to get students back, it is important for the new students to settle. Picture: Matthew Farmer

Headteacher Richard Evans said that despite the need to get students back, it is important for the new students to settle. Picture: Matthew Farmer

Matthew Farmer

A headteacher has said he is “genuinely excited” about pupils returning to school.

Fakenham Academy welcomed back years seven and twelve on August 7 to allow them the chance to familiarize themselves with the new surroundings.. Photo: Fakenham Academy

Fakenham Academy welcomed back years seven 12 on Monday to allow them the chance to familiarise themselves with the new surroundings.

With year sevens this will be their first time at high school, while year 12s are joining the sixth form college.

Their new settings are made even more strange with the social distancing in place across the school.

The settling period is normally a week for the year sevens. Headteacher Richard Evans said that despite the need to get students back, it is important for the new students to settle.

Richard Evans said that despite the restrictions, Mr Evans is looking forward to welcoming all the students back to school. Picture: Norfolk Educational Services

“It is super important we keep this going as they are joining new places

“They are coming from a small primary school. This is a chance for them to get around the school and get used to the building, and the new environment.

“It’s also a chance to have activities to find out more about their classmates.

“Making it a good way of learning more about their fellow pupils and to build friendships.”

Fakenham Academy welcomed back years seven and twelve on August 7 to allow them the chance to familiarize themselves with the new surroundings. Photo: Fakenham Academy

You may also want to watch:

There are a lot of changes, mostly around where students can and cannot go.

Students will have their base rooms in the school, with teachers moving around to teach different subjects.

They will also be staggering breaks and lunchtimes for their pupils. With each year group having their own door to enter and exit the school.

They plan to have it so no students outside their year bubble meet any other students.

Despite the restrictions, Mr Evans is looking forward to welcoming all the students back to school.

“I’m genuinely really excited about it”, he said.

“These kids are really raring to go and will be great to get them all back.

“We have a great plan for moving students around the school. We have sent videos to cover all the rooms so students know what to expect.

“I’m just glad we got the school back.

“It is more than just lessons. It’s about growing up, making friends and this is something they have not had the chance to do for six months.

“We are looking forward to everything about being in school and helping pupils find their place in the world.”

