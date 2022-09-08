Museum curator recalls privilege of giving the Queen private tour

Ian Brown, who runs RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre (RSHC), said he was humbled and honoured after taking the Queen on a personal guided tour - Credit: Kevin.J.Osman /RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

A museum curator has recalled how privileged he felt to give Queen Elizabeth II a private guided tour earlier this year.

Ian Brown said showing the Queen around RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre was a "once-in-a-lifetime moment".

Ian Brown, curator at the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre, gave the Queen a private guided tour in February 2022

On Thursday evening, it was announced the Queen had died at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne.

Due to the Queen's declining health in recent months, it is estimated that her tour of the heritage centre was one of her very last private visits.

"She was amazing," said Mr Brown. "For somebody in her mid to late 90s, she was so sharp and so witty.

"With her visit it was unusual because she just wanted to be treated like any private visitor. We had protocol to observe when she arrived, but afterwards everything was different.

Ian Brown, curator, giving The Queen a private guided tour of RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

"It was like my favourite nan coming round for tea. I think she felt safe in the knowledge that no one knew she was there and she could be herself.

"She was wonderful and warm and stayed for a lot longer than she should have done. We were only supposed to have her for 25 minutes, but she was here for 45 or 50. Effectively, I had 30 minutes on my own with the Queen.

"I could tell she was genuinely interested, and she didn't feign that interest at all.

"It was a wonderful moment for us as a small museum. We are all really gutted; it's a very sad loss for everybody."

Ian Brown, curator, giving The Queen a private guided tour of RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

Recalling one of his favourite memories from the Queen's visit, Mr Brown added: "We have got some wreckage of an aircraft, and she walked round the corner and started touching it.

"I said 'I wouldn't touch that, Your Majesty - it's quite sharp'.

"There was this warning sign beside her and she said 'I should have read that, shouldn't I?'"

Mr Brown went on: "The best way to describe her, I think, is a national treasure. There is never going to be another one like her.

"Whatever your view on the Royal Family, the Queen was the Queen, and she did everything with dignity and respect for others."

Ian Brown and The Queen with RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre volunteers Jes Woodhead, Steven Willsher, Raymond Brown and Rhiannon Brown




