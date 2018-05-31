Inside a Norfolk care home in lockdown

Carers across Norfolk are providing invaluable support for their residents, becoming an extended family for the people they care for.

The Maltings in Fakenham has had no cases of the virus, which they put down to strong social distancing measures the staff have taken on both in and out of the home, and strict uniform guidelines to prevent cross-contamination.

The Fakenham home is keeping morale high for both its staff and residents as they remain in lockdown, away from friends and family.

Michelle Emmerson, the home’s manager said: “When you are a carer all your concerns are for the residents.

“We are a community and a family in the home, and we feel privileged to look after them.”

The home has also received plenty of support from businesses in the town, such as Morrisons who donated Easter eggs, Aldi gave them flowers and plants, and donations of PPE equipment.

The biggest change for them has been providing entertainment for the people in the home while maintaining the social distancing.

One of the best pass times has been the increase of arts and crafts in the home.

They have created two window displays, one of a garden, the other of the beach for children walking past the home to enjoy.

Kerri O’Brien, from Walsingham, came up with the idea to create a fairy garden with recycled materials. They hope to grow plants and make fairy traps from plastic bottles.

Ms O’Brien has been working for the home for the last 18 months and was inspired to join after her grandad was a resident, she said: “My grandad was in this home 11 years ago and always spoke highly of the carers.

“I was really impressed and I wanted to get involved. I hope I’m making someone else’s nannie or grandad as happy as mine.”

She is also arranging a VE day celebration tea for the residents, and even bakes cakes for staff on her days off.

The lockdown means that no family members are allowed in the home until the restrictions are lifted.

The staff are helping to communicate with them using video calls, as well as writing letters for them and providing updates on their Facebook page.

They are both looking forward to when they can let families back into the home. However, they believe that is still some time away.