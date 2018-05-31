Search

Advanced search

Inside a Norfolk care home in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:30 04 May 2020

The Maltings carehome's window display. Picture: Michelle Emmerson

The Maltings carehome's window display. Picture: Michelle Emmerson

Archant

Carers across Norfolk are providing invaluable support for their residents, becoming an extended family for the people they care for.

The Maltings' Home Manager Michelle Emmerson. Picture: Michelle EmmersonThe Maltings' Home Manager Michelle Emmerson. Picture: Michelle Emmerson

The Maltings in Fakenham has had no cases of the virus, which they put down to strong social distancing measures the staff have taken on both in and out of the home, and strict uniform guidelines to prevent cross-contamination.

The Fakenham home is keeping morale high for both its staff and residents as they remain in lockdown, away from friends and family.

Michelle Emmerson, the home’s manager said: “When you are a carer all your concerns are for the residents.

“We are a community and a family in the home, and we feel privileged to look after them.”

One of The Maltings' carers, Kerry O'Brien. Picture: Michelle EmmersonOne of The Maltings' carers, Kerry O'Brien. Picture: Michelle Emmerson

The home has also received plenty of support from businesses in the town, such as Morrisons who donated Easter eggs, Aldi gave them flowers and plants, and donations of PPE equipment.

The biggest change for them has been providing entertainment for the people in the home while maintaining the social distancing.

You may also want to watch:

One of the best pass times has been the increase of arts and crafts in the home.

The Maltings' Home manager Michelle Emmerson (left) and carer Kerry O'Brien (right). Picture: Michelle EmmersonThe Maltings' Home manager Michelle Emmerson (left) and carer Kerry O'Brien (right). Picture: Michelle Emmerson

They have created two window displays, one of a garden, the other of the beach for children walking past the home to enjoy.

Kerri O’Brien, from Walsingham, came up with the idea to create a fairy garden with recycled materials. They hope to grow plants and make fairy traps from plastic bottles.

Ms O’Brien has been working for the home for the last 18 months and was inspired to join after her grandad was a resident, she said: “My grandad was in this home 11 years ago and always spoke highly of the carers.

“I was really impressed and I wanted to get involved. I hope I’m making someone else’s nannie or grandad as happy as mine.”

The Maltings carehome's window display Picture: Michelle EmmersonThe Maltings carehome's window display Picture: Michelle Emmerson

She is also arranging a VE day celebration tea for the residents, and even bakes cakes for staff on her days off.

The lockdown means that no family members are allowed in the home until the restrictions are lifted.

The staff are helping to communicate with them using video calls, as well as writing letters for them and providing updates on their Facebook page.

They are both looking forward to when they can let families back into the home. However, they believe that is still some time away.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Inside a Norfolk care home in lockdown

The Maltings carehome's window display. Picture: Michelle Emmerson

How you can help save Norfolk cheese

Ferndale Farm Cheeses Picture: Ellie Gillard Photography

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Do you support easing of lockdown rules?

Do you support easing of lockdown rules? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Inside a Norfolk care home in lockdown

The Maltings carehome's window display. Picture: Michelle Emmerson

How you can help save Norfolk cheese

Ferndale Farm Cheeses Picture: Ellie Gillard Photography

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Do you support easing of lockdown rules?

Do you support easing of lockdown rules? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

‘It’s like someone just pressed pause’ - House buyers reveal the frustrations of moving (or not moving) during pandemic

Men loading a removal van. Picture: Getty Images

Inside a Norfolk care home in lockdown

The Maltings carehome's window display. Picture: Michelle Emmerson

Man, 51, dyes hair rainbow colours to raise money for hospital

Mark Cator's wife, Donna Cator, is a hairdresser and bleached and dyed Mark's hair after they reached their £500 fundraising target. Picture: MPH

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Google tracking reveals where Norfolk people have been going during lockdown

Eaton Park in Norwich. Pic: Sonya Duncan.
Drive 24