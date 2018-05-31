Inside the social distancing church
PUBLISHED: 17:43 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 16 June 2020
Matthew Farmer
Churches across Norfolk are slowly starting to reopen with lockdown restrictions continuing to ease.
Fakenham parish church announced it has reopened for individual prayer from June 15 following new guidance from the church of England.
From 9:30am until 3pm people can visit the church and use the chancel area to pray.
Visitors must enter through the church’s side door, as all other areas of the church including the kitchen, toilets and main entrance remain closed.
The area has been arranged so that there are four individual prayer stations
The church has stressed the need for hygiene and physical distancing measures, including the critical importance of using the hand sanitizer both going in and going out of the building.
Anyone is welcome in the church so long as they follow both church and legal guidelines.
Anyone who is extremely vulnerable or shielding should follow government advice before entering the church.
