James, 11, collects £300 for lifeboat in old yellow welly

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:18 AM November 1, 2021
James Dye with the RNLI Wells lifeboat crew

James Dye, 11, collected £300 for RNLI Wells in an old wellington boot - Credit: RNLI Wells

A determined youngster has raised hundreds of pounds for a lifeboat charity having collected donations in a yellow wellington boot. 

James Dye, 11, has been collecting for RNLI Wells over the past three years in an old welly he wore as a young boy. 

The boot has been standing on the reception counter of his family's business, Silverline Marine, in Brundall. 

Having raised £110 during his first year of fundraising and £220 in the second, James has this year raised £300 for the lifeboat station on the north Norfolk coast. 

His latest contribution was handed over to RNLI Wells during a practice launch of the all-weather lifeboat crew.  

Lifeboat treasurer Lorraine Cracknell said: "It is always wonderful to receive donations for our lifeboat station, particularly when they are from children as young as James.

"We are very grateful to have him as one of our RNLI fundraising volunteers."

To support RNLI Wells, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/rnli-wells.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon