Jerome Mayhew hosting Fakenham job fair
A Norfolk MP is hoping to tackle unemployment head-on by hosting a job fair.
The Member of Parliament for Broadland, Jerome Mayhew, is hosting the event at Fakenham Racecourse’s Prince of Wales Stand on October 29, with around 35 employers attending the event.
Mr Mayhew said he wants to help people as they look to get back into work post-pandemic, change their career, or school leavers making the jump into the working world.
“The motivation is there because I am aware of the situation we are in with unemployment and I want to help residents, school leavers, and those seeking to find a new career,” Mr Mayhew said.
People already confirmed to be in attendance are Norfolk County Council, the police and Ben Burgess, along with the Department of Work and Pensions.
More details on the event, plus an online brochure for the event will be made available next week.
