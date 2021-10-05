Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Jerome Mayhew hosting Fakenham job fair

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:18 PM October 5, 2021   
Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland. Picture: Danielle Booden

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Norfolk MP is hoping to tackle unemployment head-on by hosting a job fair. 

The Member of Parliament for Broadland, Jerome Mayhew, is hosting the event at Fakenham Racecourse’s Prince of Wales Stand on October 29, with around 35 employers attending the event.

Mr Mayhew said he wants to help people as they look to get back into work post-pandemic, change their career, or school leavers making the jump into the working world.

A packed Prince of Wales stand at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Mayhew is hosting the event at Fakenham Racecourse’s Prince of Wales Stand on October 29.

“The motivation is there because I am aware of the situation we are in with unemployment and I want to help residents, school leavers, and those seeking to find a new career,” Mr Mayhew said.

People already confirmed to be in attendance are Norfolk County Council, the police and Ben Burgess, along with the Department of Work and Pensions.

You may also want to watch:

More details on the event, plus an online brochure for the event will be made available next week.

Most Read

  1. 1 Burglar has short trip after stealing car and then crashing it
  2. 2 Mayor urges for repairs of 'carbuncle' building
  3. 3 New town school to host recruitment event
  1. 4 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 
  2. 5 Source of fire that gutted home's top floor is revealed
  3. 6 Artisan Christmas fair heading to Fakenham racecourse
  4. 7 MP 'delighted' after smashing marathon target
  5. 8 Town's much-loved posties come to the aid of men in distress
  6. 9 Fakenham businesses on how fuel situation has hit their trade
  7. 10 Fakenham council brings town and figures together for assembly
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony Stopford, who lives in Holt, had one of his front teeth knocked out in an accident at Fakenh

Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Ian Needham, from Fakenham, is set to run the London Marathon in aid of The Lullaby Trust

Fakenham runner's 1,000-day wait for marathon almost at an end

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Sharon Moore total fundraising amount is over the sixty grand mark for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, thanks to Daniel Grocott.

Fundraiser passes £60,000 milestone thanks to runner

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Bell at Brisley has been awarded the Pub is the hub plaque. From front left, Owners Amelia Nicho

Norfolk beer garden named best in country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon