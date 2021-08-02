Jerome Mayhew returns to Norfolk to do what he enjoys the most

Opinion

Published: 9:59 AM August 2, 2021 Updated: 10:08 AM August 2, 2021

In his latest column, Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew talks about his summer visits in the constituency.

Parliament begins its summer recess, my diary has opened up and provided me with more time to spend doing what I most enjoy about being your MP – namely, spending time in our community with local families, businesses and groups.

The Red Lion Lounge

Kicking this off, I was delighted to visit Teresa Haughey who recently purchased and renovated the Red Lion Lounge. Teresa’s extensive renovations have turned the popular former bistro into a vibrant and community-centric restaurant for residents.

Complimenting this, Teresa has taken on an experienced executive chef, Herbert Pizer, who has moved all the way from Gauteng in South Africa to join her team and ensure the highest possible standards of food and service.

Jerome Mayhew MP with Teresa Haughey and Herbert Pizer at the Red Lion Lounge, Fakenham. - Credit: Jerome Mayhew

I was hugely impressed with the renovations Teresa has undertaken to transform this venue and am looking forward to seeing its popularity swell as the doors open shortly.

The Red Lion Lounge will officially open its doors on Saturday, August 7 as a wine, cocktail and intimate restaurant with a piano and an inspiring menu that changes each week featuring fine foods from across the world. You can find out more details and book ahead using the details at www.redlionlounge.co.uk

Village visits

Aside from visiting the restaurant, I was also pleased to have the chance to spend the past week visiting villages around Fakenham and Melton Constable.

I would like to send a personal thank you to each person who came out to speak to me, and to all those who raised everything from suggestions for improving our local area to national policy ideas. Conversations were constructive and helpful.

Jerome Mayhew MP speaks to residents in Wicken Green. - Credit: Jerome Mayhew

In particular, I enjoyed visiting Wicken Green where we discussed the issue of the notorious ‘tyre mountain’ at RAF Sculthorpe.

Like the residents, I have a clear view on this issue. The illegal mountain was built without planning permission. There are huge environmental, health and safety concerns. It’s an outrageous eyesore and needs to go.

I will be turning up the dial on this and working with the council for a resolution. It isn’t going to be an easy fix, but justice needs to be brought about on this and I will do all that is in my power to see that it happens.