Sense of 'boom' among Fakenham businesses, says MP

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:10 PM November 2, 2021
Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew with Julia Knix, district manager for the Department for Work and Pensions

A Norfolk MP believes there is a sense of optimism within a market town's business community.

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, hosted a jobs fair at Fakenham Racecourse on Friday, October 29.

From L to R: Vincent Fitzpatrick, Tom Fitzpatrick, Julia Knix, Jerome Mayhew, Christopher Cushing and Gilly Foortse

It brought together around 100 young people and job seekers, who met with more than 30 firms advertising various roles. 

Mr Mayhew said: “The local economy in Fakenham is growing, and many of the businesses there have attended because they are undergoing expansion plans and are seeking to enlarge the size of their workforces.

Jerome Mayhew speaking with businesses at Fakenham job fair.

“There’s a real sense of growing boom in this town and I am delighted that we were able to support businesses to recruit and assist job seekers to find their next career.

“I was delighted to speak to several people as they were leaving the event, who told me they had either secured job offers or formal interviews off the back of their discussions with these businesses.”

Jerome Mayhew at Fakenham job fair. 

