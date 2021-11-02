Sense of 'boom' among Fakenham businesses, says MP
- Credit: Submitted
A Norfolk MP believes there is a sense of optimism within a market town's business community.
Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, hosted a jobs fair at Fakenham Racecourse on Friday, October 29.
It brought together around 100 young people and job seekers, who met with more than 30 firms advertising various roles.
Mr Mayhew said: “The local economy in Fakenham is growing, and many of the businesses there have attended because they are undergoing expansion plans and are seeking to enlarge the size of their workforces.
“There’s a real sense of growing boom in this town and I am delighted that we were able to support businesses to recruit and assist job seekers to find their next career.
You may also want to watch:
“I was delighted to speak to several people as they were leaving the event, who told me they had either secured job offers or formal interviews off the back of their discussions with these businesses.”
Most Read
- 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
- 2 'A great idea' - Businesses react to chamber of trade return
- 3 Christmas market with street food trucks planned for Norfolk estate
- 4 Interactive map: Fall in coronavirus cases in Norfolk
- 5 James, 11, collects £300 for lifeboat in old yellow welly
- 6 US TV host mocks empty supermarket shelves in Fakenham
- 7 Norfolk businesswomen to donate £10k to local charities
- 8 'Sewerage issue is more complex that it appears'
- 9 Tree giveaway at country park planned
- 10 Confusion at lack of walk-in Covid-19 booster jab centres in Norfolk