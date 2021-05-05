Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Engine from jet plane brought back to Norfolk 70 years after fatal crash

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:30 PM May 5, 2021   
The engine of a crashed Gloster Meteor finally lands in West Raynham 70 years later

Jon Booty, co-owner of control tower with the engine. - Credit: Jess Coppins 

The engine of a plane which crashed in the Norfolk countryside 70 years ago and discovered by a farmer just last year has been put on display after being salvaged.

On May 1, 1951, a Gloster Meteor jet crashed on its final approach from RAF Little Rissington to West Raynham, near Fakenham, killing Harold Taylor and Francis Ralph after the aircraft spun into the ground.

Flight Lieutenants Harold Myburgh Taylor and Francis Ralph were taking part in a training exercise and flying between RAF Little Rissington, in Gloucestershire, and West Raynham, at the time of the crash.

The engine of a crashed Gloster Meteor finally lands in West Raynham 70 years later

The engine of a crashed Gloster Meteor finally lands in West Raynham 70 years later - Credit: Jess Coppins

A report published suggests the fuel was not selected from the correct tank, causing one or both engines to fail due to fuel starvation, with the aircraft flying at close to stalling speed.

The Gloster Meteor, which was the first British jet fighter and the Allies' only jet aircraft to achieve combat operations during the Second World War, was destroyed in the crash.

You may also want to watch:

There the engine laid buried until the summer of 2020, when Norfolk farmer, Gary Dawes, discovered it near Great Massingham.

The engine of a crashed Gloster Meteor finally lands in West Raynham 70 years later

The engine of a crashed Gloster Meteor finally lands in West Raynham 70 years later - Credit: Jess Coppins 

He made the discovery after hearing stories about it remaining in the area and going to investigate.

Most Read

  1. 1 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
  2. 2 Litter pickers collect 60 bags of rubbish - and push council to do more
  3. 3 Popular railway will 'cease to exist' as soon as this year
  1. 4 Warning over con artists trying 'council tax' scam in Norfolk
  2. 5 Six TikTok teens get stuck in toddler swings
  3. 6 Flying Scotsman visit to Mid Norfolk Railway confirmed
  4. 7 New trains to Covid-safe compartments: What's new at Mid Norfolk Railway
  5. 8 'World's smallest railway' gets back on the rails
  6. 9 New plea to 'get into habit' of twice weekly Covid tests
  7. 10 Hundreds back fresh push for town lido

Having found the engine, it took some time with Covid and paperwork for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to remove it.

Mr Dawes then called RAF Sculthorpe heritage centre's curator, Ian Brown, where the engine was being kept, who agreed it should return to West Raynham.

“It’s the right place for the engine to be and a fitting tribute to the lost crew," Mr Brown said.

Ian Brown, curator at RAF Sculthorpe heritage centre.

Ian Brown, curator at RAF Sculthorpe heritage centre. - Credit: Jess Coppins 

Mr Brown spoke to Jon Booty, co-owner of the control tower in West Raynham. The engine was brought to the tower at the former airfield, which is now home to a solar farm and business park.

Mr Booty said he felt a duty to give the engine a home.

“We have a growing private collection here at our home and upon hearing the predicament the engine was in, and after visiting the graves of the crew, we felt a sense of duty to provide a home for it,” he said.

The engine of a Gloster Meteor

The engine of a Gloster Meteor was discovered by farmer Gary Dawes near Massingham - Credit: RSHC

“We will be displaying the engine, in a means respectful to the lost crew, along with the rest of our historic collection here at the tower.”

The control tower will be opened to the public from September 11 for heritage open days.

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wells lifeboat and shed.Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Lifeboat beats strong winds to help fishing vessel

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The group have watched a road deteriorate

Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Tom Hanks attending The Post European Premiere at The Odeon Leicester Square, London.

What do we know about Spielberg and Hanks' war series set in Norfolk?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
East Bilney Coachworks in East Bilney where there was a fire in the early hours of the morning. Byli

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Blaze rips through nearly 20 vehicles at car repair centre

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus