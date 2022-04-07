John Travolta says he 'loves Norfolk' after eating at seafood restaurant

The star enjoyed a meal at The Old Forge in Thursford. Pictured: Georgie, Colin and Sarah Bowett with John Travolta - Credit: The Old Forge/Sarah Bowett

Hollywood superstar John Travolta has said he "loves Norfolk" as he enjoyed lobster at a north Norfolk seafood restaurant.

The Grease and Saturday Night Fever star tucked into an evening meal at The Old Forge Seafood Restaurant in Thursford on Wednesday evening, April 6 - making it the latest sighting of the 68-year-old out and about in the county.

Owner Sarah Bowett said of the visit: "It was just mindblowing. His manager called and said John was wanting lobster. So it wasn't a shock per se, we were expecting them, but it was still incredible.

"Before they arrived some paparazzi turned up, which made them almost cancel their booking. I said they could come in the side entrance, which is technically our home, if they wanted so they couldn't be seen.

"He was lovely and so nice, a real gentleman. He kept asking me if I was alright, I think he was worried I was stressed about the paparazzi.

Sarah Bowett with John Travolta at The Old Forge - Credit: The Old Forge/Sarah Bowett

"He was charming and so funny, he had a real sense of humour, we were joking all evening. His daughter was just the same. If you didn't know who he was you'd just think he was a regular customer.

"He had the dressed crab and lobster bisque as starters then the whole baked lobster. And the table shared everything on our small dessert menu.

"He was excited by the fact that all the seafood was local. He seemed really interested.

"A couple of the part-time staff we had in were desperate for a photo and when I went over to ask him he stood up and asked if we'd like some pictures.

"I heard him say to some of the other customers that he loved Norfolk and this is a really nice area.

The Old Forge Seafood Restaurant in Thursford, Norfolk - Credit: The Old Forge

"He seemed to have really enjoyed the meal. I hope he did."

The Old Forge specialises in fresh seafood with lobster, crabs and oysters bought daily from fishermen at Blakeney and Wells and prepared by Sarah's husband Colin.

Travolta has been spotted across the county including Morrisons in Fakenham, Wetherspoon in Dereham and Erpingham House in Norwich.

The star is in Norfolk shooting a short film called The Shepherd, based on a 1975 novella by Frederick Forsyth.

Filming is believed to be taking place at Raynham Hangar Studios in West Raynham, a former airbase.