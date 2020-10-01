Video

‘I want everyone involved’ - Cycle lover restores wildlife track in bid to get people back on bikes

Justin Wakefield has moved to Fakenham as he hopes to get people back on their bikes. Picture: Justin Wakefield Archant

Justin Wakefield is a man on a mission to get people across Norfolk back on their bikes.

Known as the ‘beehives’, Justin Wakefield spent two-weeks cleaning up the track which is found just off Norwich Road in the town, Picture: Justin Wakefield Known as the ‘beehives’, Justin Wakefield spent two-weeks cleaning up the track which is found just off Norwich Road in the town, Picture: Justin Wakefield

Mr Wakefield, 26, is going to towns across the county to show off places to ride your bike, after moving to Fakenham six weeks ago to set up a permanent base of operation.

After moving to the town, he made two videos to promote himself and the places people can ride their bikes to get his name out.

Working independently, the content creator decided to tackle a bike track in the Valley Way woods which he said had become overgrown.

He started the job by himself, working from sunrise to sunset on cleaning the track.

He was joined by a number of young people, who joined in with digging and cleaning.

He was determined to complete the job after seeing young people riding their bikes around the town centre.

Known as the ‘beehives’, Mr Wakefield spent two weeks cleaning up the track which is found just off Norwich Road in the town, completing work on September 28.

He said the reaction to his new trail has been positive, with hopes the family will get on their bikes.

“It’s not just about kids, it’s about getting everyone involved, getting them out and riding bikes,” he said.

“When I was a kid that’s what I saw, people out on bikes having a good time.

“It feels good, it is positive to see for the community to have a quick reaction like this.”

Mr Wakefield set himself the goal to not only improve other people’s lives but his own.

“It helps my mental health,” he said.

“I lost my six-year relationship, and I moved around and have wanted to push myself and better myself so I have taken it upon myself to be positive not only for myself but for other people.

“There is only one person that can change your life and that is yourself.”

Mr Wakefield has been riding bikes since he was eight, and started travelling across the county to promote bike riding five years ago.