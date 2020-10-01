Search

Advanced search

Video

‘I want everyone involved’ - Cycle lover restores wildlife track in bid to get people back on bikes

PUBLISHED: 15:55 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 01 October 2020

Justin Wakefield has moved to Fakenham as he hopes to get people back on their bikes. Picture: Justin Wakefield

Justin Wakefield has moved to Fakenham as he hopes to get people back on their bikes. Picture: Justin Wakefield

Archant

Justin Wakefield is a man on a mission to get people across Norfolk back on their bikes.

Known as the ‘beehives’, Justin Wakefield spent two-weeks cleaning up the track which is found just off Norwich Road in the town, Picture: Justin WakefieldKnown as the ‘beehives’, Justin Wakefield spent two-weeks cleaning up the track which is found just off Norwich Road in the town, Picture: Justin Wakefield

Mr Wakefield, 26, is going to towns across the county to show off places to ride your bike, after moving to Fakenham six weeks ago to set up a permanent base of operation.

After moving to the town, he made two videos to promote himself and the places people can ride their bikes to get his name out.

Working independently, the content creator decided to tackle a bike track in the Valley Way woods which he said had become overgrown.

He started the job by himself, working from sunrise to sunset on cleaning the track.

Justin Wakefield is going to towns across Norfolk to show off places to ride your bike, after moving to Fakenham. Picture: Justin WakefieldJustin Wakefield is going to towns across Norfolk to show off places to ride your bike, after moving to Fakenham. Picture: Justin Wakefield

He was joined by a number of young people, who joined in with digging and cleaning.

He was determined to complete the job after seeing young people riding their bikes around the town centre.

Known as the ‘beehives’, Mr Wakefield spent two weeks cleaning up the track which is found just off Norwich Road in the town, completing work on September 28.

He said the reaction to his new trail has been positive, with hopes the family will get on their bikes.

Known as the ‘beehives’, Justin Wakefield spent two-weeks cleaning up the track which is found just off Norwich Road in the town, Picture: Justin WakefieldKnown as the ‘beehives’, Justin Wakefield spent two-weeks cleaning up the track which is found just off Norwich Road in the town, Picture: Justin Wakefield

“It’s not just about kids, it’s about getting everyone involved, getting them out and riding bikes,” he said.

“When I was a kid that’s what I saw, people out on bikes having a good time.

“It feels good, it is positive to see for the community to have a quick reaction like this.”

Mr Wakefield set himself the goal to not only improve other people’s lives but his own.

Known as the ‘beehives’, Justin Wakefield spent two-weeks cleaning up the track which is found just off Norwich Road in the town, Picture: Justin WakefieldKnown as the ‘beehives’, Justin Wakefield spent two-weeks cleaning up the track which is found just off Norwich Road in the town, Picture: Justin Wakefield

“It helps my mental health,” he said.

“I lost my six-year relationship, and I moved around and have wanted to push myself and better myself so I have taken it upon myself to be positive not only for myself but for other people.

“There is only one person that can change your life and that is yourself.”

Mr Wakefield has been riding bikes since he was eight, and started travelling across the county to promote bike riding five years ago.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

‘I want everyone involved’ - Cycle lover restores wildlife track in bid to get people back on bikes

Justin Wakefield has moved to Fakenham as he hopes to get people back on their bikes. Picture: Justin Wakefield

‘Incapable’: warden slams Environment Agency over nature reserve flooding

Warden of Sculthorpe, Nigel Middleton said the Environment Agency were incapable of dealing with the problem.Picture: Ian Burt

Website issues blocking disabled people from ‘vital services’, charity warns

Pictured: how enlarged text would appear in a Firefox browser on a PC to someone usually text-enlarging only software. Photo: Scope

North and South Norfolk see rising coronavirus rates, figures reveal

A member of staff collects a completed test kit from a visitor at Covid-19 testing centre. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Scrap dealer overloaded van causing two washing machines to fall in road

Scrap dealer Douglas McPhee, 26, was stopped by police on the Little Snoring Road, Kettlestone, when two washing machines fell from his van Picture: Adrian S Pye / geograph.org.uk/p/4580421